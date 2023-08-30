Lady Wolves turn tables mid-match

LINCOLN -- Lincoln got its offense in high gear, overcoming a 2-0 deficit to bounce back and knock off Providence Academy (15-25, 23-25, 25-23, 25-17, 15-5) in the season-opener at Wolfpack Arena on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

The intensity reached such a level that officials had to stop play in mid volley with Lincoln leading 14-3 in the fifth set to clean up the gym floor.

"Not only was it big just to come back three straight like that, but also we've always struggled to come back and finish. When we've came back before and we've got to the fifth set, we never did get to finish, but today we killed them. We finished hard to the point that one of the girls was throwing up on the sideline and then got back up and was playing again," said Lincoln coach Brittany Engel.

The player, sophomore Hannah Remington, had just pounded a kill to bring the Lady Wolves to match-point. The next point was hotly contested. She made a play on the ball, then lost her cookies at the right hitter position, and stepped off the court briefly.

Play continued with both teams sending the ball across the net. The officials were right on top of the situation, and halted play as soon as they could with the point not decided. Player safety is one of their primary responsibilities and they took that seriously and in a manner that was fair to both teams.

A towel was applied and the floor cleaned up. Remington literally sprinted out of the locker room after getting herself composed and made it back onto the court in time to resume play.

"I was so excited. I knew I could not miss a single point. I had to be out here to finish with my team because I started it, I'm going to finish it no matter what. I was just so ready for us to win the game for it to be done," Remington said.

This was one time she didn't have to be embarrassed for throwing up in public. The Lincoln fans recognized her effort. When that first happened, someone yelled above the din, "Way to leave it all on the court."

"I don't know that it was necessarily that she didn't feel good. Maybe she was exhausted, dehydrated, one of those things, or maybe she chugged a lot of water before she went out there," Engel said.

Remington thinks she drank too much water. That factor combined with being nervous and excited with a lot of yelling.

Providence Academy won the next two points off a Lincoln hitting error and a kill, but the Lady Wolves refused to allow them to generate a run or create any momentum.

Fittingly, Remington ended the match with a block-kill to give Lincoln a 15-5 win and take the match three games to two.

The nonconference match turned into a battle between the student sections and bench players as fans of both teams raised the roof.

"The bench got us through for sure and the student section that we got after football practice was over. All the boys came over here and supported us like Kayden Job. It was really good, awesome to see the fight in them because we've always struggled in seventh grade, junior high, senior high, all the way through in finishing. Tonight, we actually finished and got the reward we've been wanting," Engel said.

There was a lot of yelling involved and sophomore Laney Birkes, daughter of Lincoln athletic director Deon Birkes, said the team appreciated the vocal support.

"They were a big help tonight. I remember coming down from a hit, turning around and I just looked at the student section and they were all hyped and cheering," Layni Birkes said. "I think that without hype we would have lost. Our hype just picked us up. It just kept us going."

A major difference from past seasons was Lincoln now has multiple hitters and can set up its offense. Birkes (6) and Remington (5) led the attack. Both were sound, committing one hitting error apiece. Birkes got 20 attempts and Remington 18.

The Lady Wolves recorded double digits in kills with 11. Makayla Quinn chipped in 3 kills on 11 attempts with one error. Zella Pomeroy had 2 kills on 8 attempts with one error. Kaylin Osnes had 1 kill on 3 attempts with one error.

Osnes expected the team to draw momentum from its hard-fought win.

"I think it will give the team a really good boost since it was our first win in our first game that wasn't a benefit match. I think it will make our season be that much better," Osnes said.

Remington topped the team in aces with 3, while Birkes, 2, Makayla Lee 2, Osnes 1, Quinn 1, and Sophia Rothrock 1 contributed to the team tally of 10. The Lady Wolves surrendered 8 points on service errors.

Rothrock had 6 assists, with Amber Bryant 2, Remington 2, and Quinn 1, each helping the Lady Wolves hit double digits in that category with 11.