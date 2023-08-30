LifeWise Academy to offer Bible education during school hours

PRAIRIE GROVE -- The community of Prairie Grove will be the first one in Arkansas to have a private, nonprofit organization called LifeWise Academy to offer off-site, Bible-based character education classes for children in first-third grades.

LifeWise Academy will provide "released time religious instruction" for Prairie Grove Elementary students at Abundant Life Church during the school day.

Vance Eubanks, pastor of Prairie Grove Christian Church, said the program is possible under a 1952 ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court for "released time religious instruction." The ruling states that students can be released during school hours one hour per week to receive religious instruction.

This is happening in other parts of the country but most people don't know about the ruling, Eubanks said.

Three things have to happen to abide by the ruling, he said. The instruction has to be off school property, privately funded and voluntary with parental permission.

LIFEWISE STARTED IN OHIO

Eubanks said he became interested in the program when he was visiting family in Ohio and came across LifeWise Academy, a private organization with the mission to "positively impact students, schools and communities by providing a Bible-based character-focused Released Time Religious Instruction program."

"It has exploded up there," Eubanks said. "This organization has done a good job of putting together a high quality program to help kids develop character. It is Bible-based, unashamedly, clearly coming from God's Word."

Eubanks said Prairie Grove's LifeWise Academy is a cooperative effort of several local churches and has its own advisory board made up of members of these churches. This board falls under the umbrella of the LifeWise organization based in Ohio.

"We're excited about being proactive to provide this opportunity for 'release time' for the students of Prairie Grove," Eubanks said. "Every week, we will come alongside the school to teach character trails and come alongside them to reinforce those traits."

Prairie Grove School District is not connected to LifeWise but the organization has a "letter of acknowledgement" from the school.

Eubanks shared about the program at Prairie Grove School Board's June meeting and said then, LifeWise would "bend over backwards" to make sure it works with the school and is not disruptive to students' education. The school will not be involved in promoting the program, but LifeWise is using social media, open house forums and other forms of communication to let parents know about the classes.

LIFEWISE HIRES DIRECTOR

Jamie Webb, who formerly led the children's ministry at Farmington First Baptist, is the director of LifeWise Academy.

Webb was with Farmington First Baptist for 14 years and stepped away for a "season of rest" last summer as she prayed for what the Lord had for her next.

"I wanted to stay in ministry," Webb said. "I had no desire to change professions."

She heard about LifeWise and the director's position in March and said she knew it was what the Lord had opened for her.

Webb said she went to the organization's website and watched a three-minute video about the program.

"it just brought me to tears. It just moved my heart in a way that I just knew this was exactly what I was supposed to be doing," Webb said.

Webb said she believes a lot of parents would love for their children to be exposed to the Bible and religious instruction but just have not found a way to fit all of that in, when considering work, school activities and other programs that consume a family's time.

"Shepherding children's hearts and helping children in that area to provide religious instruction during a time that is so convenient for them during the public school day will really add value to their lives, to their families and to the children," Webb said.

If parents want to enroll their children at no cost in the program, they fill out a permission slip that is registered with the school office. Enrollment information is found at lifewise.org/prairiegrovear.

Webb said LifeWise Academy will offer its classes during the STEAM elective time at the elementary school. STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) is the one elective that students are not required to take.

As classes are scheduled to attend their STEAM class, children will have the option, with parent's permission, to select to go to the LifeWise class during that same time slot. There's no limit on the number of students in a class who can sign up for the LifeWise class. Students will enroll for a LifeWise class 9 weeks at a time, though parents will be allowed to withdraw their children from the program at any time.

The class will be 40 minutes in all and will begin as soon as the children load a bus to go to the church, Webb said.

Classes will have music, games, craft activities, scripture memorization and Bible studies, all centered around the character word for that week. Some of the character words that will be studied, Webb said, include gratitude, respect, obedience, patience, hope, humility, responsibility, trustworthiness, confidence, truthfulness.

"Each week, they will get a character word that we will discuss from a Biblical perspective," she added.

LIFEWISE SECURITY

In addition to Webb, LifeWise Academy has three teachers and will have volunteers helping in the classes. Anyone involved with children in the program must apply for the position, have a background check and references checked, Webb said.

The district's school resource officers have assessed the church facilities from a security standpoint. Webb said the SROs are familiar with the program and understand that children will be moving back and forth from the school to the church.

"Our goal is to have the same security in place as the school, as much as possible," she said.

In addition, LifeWise will assume liability for students the moment they leave the school until they return.

A GOAL TO EXPAND

Webb said LifeWise plans to expand to include students in fourth-sixth grades in 2024-25. She also hopes that other people or churches will be interested in starting a LifeWise program in their communities.

Presently, LifeWise Academy has a program in 11 states. In Ohio, there are 311 programs.

Eubanks said he predicts LifeWise will spread across the state and across the country.

"Many parents have a vision for a positive influence on their kids," Eubanks said. "A positive influence begins in the home and then expands to the community."

Webb said she would be happy to answer any questions about the program. For more information, contact her at [email protected] or go to the website, lifewise.org