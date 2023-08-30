Manage Subscription
Live music on stage

August 30, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.
Submitted photo Two bands will provide live music Sunday, Sept. 3 at the amphitheater during the Clothesline Fair. Dead Horse Mountain Band will play at noon, and the Boulder Creek Band, pictured above, will play at 2:30 p.m The public is encouraged to bring lawn chairs for the free concert. Both bands play a variety of music, including country, rock, Bluegrass, Americana and gospel.

Submitted photo Two bands will provide live music Sunday, Sept. 3, at the amphitheater during the Clothesline Fair. Dead Horse Mountain Band will play at noon, and the Boulder Creek Band, pictured above, will play at 2:30 p.m The public is encouraged to bring lawn chairs for the free concert. Both bands play a variety of music, including country, rock, Bluegrass, Americana and gospel.

