OPINION: GOP should steer around the iceberg

People keep saying Donald Trump wasn't at the first Republican presidential debate held Aug. 23 in Milwaukee. They're all wrong.

True, he wasn't among the seven men and one woman who took the stage, all of them hoping two hours of national television exposure could impress the Republican faithful and keep their presidential ambitions alive until they figure out how to wrest the party away from the vise grip Trump appears to have on it.

But Trump was there, if in no other way than in the cheers, jeers and applause of the audience. With eight candidates to choose from, almost any one of whom would have a stronger chance to beat Joe Biden in 2024, the audience repeatedly demonstrated support for Trump and opposition to those willing to call out the former president's potentially criminal behaviors in the wake of his loss in the 2020 election.

I came away from the debate thinking the Republican Party, despite its strength here in Arkansas, is in trouble nationally, at least when it comes to presidential politics. Its last president maintains such a magnetic hold on enough of its members that nobody else can break through to be the effective American leader the party needs if it really wants to unseat Biden, the likely Democratic nominee.

Last week's debate was a sideshow as long as the GOP can't quit Trump.

The Republican Party is like the Titanic, a powerful and incredibly popular ship before its crew failed to realize it needed to chart a different course. And yes, in this analogy, Donald Trump is the iceberg, dead ahead. The eight candidates on Milwaukee's stage, for now, appeared to just be rearranging the deck chairs.

Fox News, in the hours before the debate, interviewed a Republican woman who said she liked Trump and appreciated his presidency, but she was convinced his divisiveness would not serve the nation or the Republican Party moving into the future. She wasn't turning her back on her convictions; she was rationally evaluating how best to put someone in the White House who could advance policies she favors. Trump was no longer an answer for her.

Karl Rove, architect of George W. Bush's gubernatorial and presidential campaigns, wrote in last week's Wall Street Journal that recent polls have shown a majority of Republicans in the early primary states of Iowa and New Hampshire don't back Trump. He suggests more may defect in the weeks and months ahead.

Rove said it's important to recognize the "number of independents and Republicans open to the idea that Mr. Trump is a criminal. In an Aug. 16 AP/NORC poll, 45% of independents say he did something illegal with classified documents, 41% say he did something illegal in Georgia regarding the 2020 election and 33% say he did something illegal related to Jan. 6."

His future trials, Rove said, aren't likely to gain Trump any voters.

"The number of skeptical independents and Republicans will probably grow as he spends his days in court rather than campaigning -- which should worry any Republican who wants victory in 2024," Rove wrote. "Mr. Trump can afford to lose hardly any GOP or independent voters in November. He carried 94% of Republicans and 41% of independents in 2020, but still ran 7,059,526 votes behind Joe Biden. The AP/NORC poll suggests he'll lose more than 6% of Republicans in 2024 and run much worse with independents.

"If he is the nominee, and Republicans and independents keep defecting, he's sunk and so is his party. He may be stuck on that path. But the GOP doesn't need to be."

Rove is right. Republicans need to chart a new course if they're serious about installing one of their own in the White House come January 2025. Or they can cling to Trump and risk watching Joe Biden celebrate another inauguration.

Greg Harton is editorial page editor for the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Opinions expressed are those of the author.