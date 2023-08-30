OPINION: What a mess…Asa gets a ‘B’ in GOP debate

It was close to the end of the first-hour of the GOP debate on television the other night when Arkansas' former governor, Asa Hutchinson, finally spoke up.

He drew "first blood" on the topic of the antics of the former president of the United States who less than 24 hours later would surrender to law enforcement authorities for the fourth time in a legal indictment – this time in the state of Georgia – for his inappropriate and allegedly illegal actions regarding his defeat in the 2020 federal elections.

For Asa's defense of the "rule of law," and his declaration of conservative values without attempting to shout down the others on the stage nor loudly crowing about his record as both a federal prosecutor and federal administrator, Hutchinson gets a solid "B" for his performance.

The two-term Arkansas governor, just minutes before the live debate was to begin, was broadsided and debased by Trump in a taped interview with Tucker Carlson, the defrocked news anchor. Both men, it seems, are shilling anyway they collectively can to get back to the national media spotlight.

Hutchinson was called "nasty" by Trump and with another sharp quip that the former president "never liked him." Trump then seemingly praised the state of Arkansas and its people, but has never spent much time here, other than employing our current Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders as one of his press secretaries during his single term as President.

But back to Asa.

He is a skilled debater, but the show last Wednesday night was nothing like a debate.

Asa has never been one to provoke, prolong or participate in a bar fight and that was what broke out at Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum between most of the debaters on stage.

I know of my more than 40 years of studying this tall, thin son of Benton County and Bob Jones graduate, Asa has rarely stooped so low to be aggressive and bullying to his opposition, even when angry.

He was positioned on the extreme left of the debate stage, safely next to former Governor Chris Christie. The men have both been federal prosecutors, and Christie threw Asa some shade as being on the "rule of law" questions. But being on the outside of the scrum and far away from the moderators did Asa no favors that evening.

Asa's overhead lighting on stage was bad, terribly bad.

He looked pale and washed out, despite his outdoor schedule at the Iowa State Fair and other campaign stops. His almost always signature red Republican necktie was not all that red, but under the lights was a washed-out pale hue of red and pinks.

He did, however, according to one key-eyed observer, have the"best shoe shine" of the crowd, even eclipsing that of millionaire businessman Vivek Ramaswamy.

Hutchinson's showing at the first Republican presidential debate was much quieter than that of his fellow candidates. He stayed riveted to the floor on the left of the stage and was out of the hostility of the others. He was not booed even when he announced that Trump has potentially taken himself out of contention with a lack of moral compass and a disrespect for the "rule of law."

As expected, Hutchinson parroted his well-known resume, as a "pro-life governor from a conservative state that has a conservative record."

He also alluded to his federal service for the experience to serve.

"That is experience that is important for the future of our country to be the president of the United States that can lead with positive solutions and be held accountable," Hutchinson said.

On the typical topics. Hutchinson said he would strengthen the border and expand computer education. Both issues fell flat on the floor amid the eye-gouging scrum of the other debate participants, hence the "B" grade.

Others on the night: Top grade was former South Carolina governor and UN Ambassador, Nikki Haley, an "A-minus."

Former South Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, a "B-plus," but I doubt he will be around for another grading period. Former Vice President Mike Pence, a "C," along with South Carolina U.S. Senator Tim Scott. I'll give former New Jersey Governor, Chris Christie, a "C-minus" for his brash East coast conduct, but reward him for standing up for the rule of law.

Both Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and millionaire and non-politician Vivek Ramaswamy, get a "D" mostly for no personal control or decorum and their threats to first "burn down the federal bureaucracy," before doing much else if elected.

And there are more debates scheduled.

Maylon Rice is a former journalist who worked for several northwest Arkansas publications. He can be reached via email at maylon[email protected]. The opinions expressed are those of the author.