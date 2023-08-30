PG Council approves Copper Hill Subdivision

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove City Council on Aug. 21 approved the preliminary plat for Copper Hill Subdivision, a planned unit development that will have 580 single-family homes, townhouses and duplexes to be phased in over the next nine years.

The Rausch Coleman development will be located on about 80 acres off Butler and Pittman streets.

Council member Brea Gragg, who also serves on Prairie Grove Planning Commission, said the commission gave its recommendation for the revised preliminary plat with conditions at its Aug. 17 meeting.

The subdivision will be built in eight phases and each phase will have to be approved by the commission. Each phase will have 60-80 houses. The construction schedule calls for Phase 1 to begin in January 2023, completed in May 2025. Phase 8 will start in May 2031 and be finished in May 2023.

The conditions that go along with the plat, Gragg said, are that 70-100% of the front of the house will be made up of masonry materials for single-family homes and the design for multi-family units will be reviewed as they come through in future phases.

Gragg said Copper Hill will have 9.3 acres of green space for activities that include a soccer field, basketball goals and a playground for small children. Another request, Bragg said, was that the developer build a walking trail around a pond in the northeast corner of the subdivision.

Rausch Coleman will maintain the green space until the subdivision is built out, and then it will be handed over to the Property Owners Association, according to Gragg.

During the commission's Aug. 17 meeting, Jesse Fulcher with Rausch Coleman proposed an alternative for the one collector street that will run north/south through the subdivision. The collector street connects to Butler and eventually will be extended to the U.S. 62 bypass when that property is developed.

The city requires collector streets to have a continuous left turn lane. Fulcher proposed having on-street parking on one side of this street and no parking on the other side, instead of a continuous turning lane. This would transition to a turning lane as the street approaches Butler.

"I think it provides the functionality that you are looking for in a collector street but also provides the practicality for the residents of the neighborhood," Fulcher told commission members.

Larry Oelrich, city administrative assistant, called Fulcher's proposal a hybrid collector street, saying he thought the concept was good.

"By having two dedicated traffic lanes, I think you accomplish what you want to accomplish," Oelrich told the commission.

After a lot of discussion about parking, the commission approved this design for the collector street as part of the preliminary plat.

Gragg explained that the commission recommended the council go ahead and approve the preliminary plat because it would be hard for Rausch Coleman to commit to such a large development without this approval from the city.

The phases are coming back for additional review, she said, because of public comment. From feedback, commissioners found out that the biggest concerns were the rate of construction and the exterior design of the housing.

Fulcher last week said the development will have 440 single-family homes with 70 of these having entry through a rear alley, 108 townhouses and 16 duplexes or 32 units.

Most of the residences will have 1,600 square feet or more with three bedrooms and two baths. Some of the townhouses will have 1,200 square feet of living space.

The subdivision will have two access points off Pittman and two access points off Butler. When the collector street is extended to U.S. 62 at some point in the future, that will provide another entry/exit into Copper Hill.

In other action, the council approved an ordinance to waive the requirements for competitive bidding to pave Pickett Ridge Road.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation is paving Highway 170 and the city is going to use the same contractor for Pickett Ridge to save on mobilization and transportation costs.

The ordinance authorizes the mayor and city clerk to enter into a contract with APAC-Central, Inc., for $65,450 to pave the road, about 1,650 linear feet.

The following information was provided under committee reports:

The aquatic park set an attendance record of 24,000 for the summer. The old record was an attendance of 20,500.

The council needs to think about a new name for Highway 170 in the city limits. When the state finishes repaving the road, it will turn ownership over to the city. One idea thrown out was Walnut Ridge Road.

An ordinance to assess impact fees on new houses will be introduced at a future meeting, probably in September. The city is looking at a $300 impact fee, of which $125 would go to the fire and police departments and $50 for parks and recreation.