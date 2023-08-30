PG Lions Club ready to host 2023 Clothesline Fair

PRAIRIE GROVE -- In other parts of the country, Labor Day may bring plans for going to the lake or a late summer vacation, but in western Washington County, Labor Day weekend is all about the Clothesline Fair: arts and crafts, a downtown parade, food trucks and, of course, lots of square dancing.

The 2023 Clothesline Fair opens at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park. The Clothesline Parade follows at 9 a.m. The parade route is along Mock Street to Buchanan and then onto the state park. The fair finishes with square dancing at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 4.

The event is sponsored by Prairie Grove Lions Club, which depends on its 19 members and many other volunteers to take care of all the tasks throughout the three-day event.

Some of the local organizations volunteering over the weekend include various school groups, Prairie Grove Junior Civic League, American Legion Post 146 and the Masonic Lodge. Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Prairie Grove also will help one day.

Sponsoring businesses for the Clothesline Fair include Arvest Bank and Alex Baldwin State Farm.

Doug Stumbaugh, club president, said more than 140 arts and crafts vendors have registered to set up booths at the state park. This compares to 103 vendors in 2022.

Another 13 food vendors have signed up to participate. The Lions Club also will have its traditional smoked chicken dinners, smoked bologna and other menu items available in the Latta Barn throughout the festival.

This is the third year the Lions Club has coordinated the arts and crafts vendors.

Stumbaugh said the Lions Club has not placed any restrictions on what vendors can offer at their booths. Previously, the Arts Center of the Ozarks coordinated arts and crafts and it required vendors to have handmade items.

Stumbaugh said this year's Clothesline Fair will have a more diversified choice of items for sale by its vendors.

"This brings in more vendors and brings in more people to shop," Stumbaugh said. "And, hopefully, that means more people buy food from those vendors."

Tom Cole, secretary/treasurer for the fair, said he believes more vendors have registered this year because it is the third year since covid hit the country in 2020.

"The word is out that it's safe," Cole said, adding that he believes more vendors also have signed up because the Arkansas Apple Festival has been canceled for 2023.

A new feature this year will be live performances by two bands on Sunday afternoon at the amphitheater, Dead Horse Mountain Band and Boulder Creek Band.

This time has usually been set aside for gospel music but the person who usually coordinates that wasn't able to do it this year.

Stumbaugh said Boulder Creek Band reached out about performing at the Clothesline Fair and the Lions Club decided to try something new and see if it increases attendance on Sunday.

The Clothesline Fair is the Lions Club's one fundraiser for the year and proceeds are used to help local organizations.

Proceeds from the 2022 Clothesline Fair earned $4,800 for the school groups that provided labor during the festival, according to Cole.

In addition, the club used proceeds from 2022 to award four $1,000 scholarships to Prairie Grove High School seniors, $3,000 to the school's Backpack Program, $2,500 to Prairie Grove Senior Center and its Meals on Wheels program and an additional $1,800 to other charities.