Pirating a record in a good way

LINCOLN -- Waylon Jennings and Johnny Cash released, "There Ain't No Good Chain Gang," in May 1978, but some Greenland folks may have pirated that record in a good way.

The country outlaw duo song featuring Arkansas native Cash in a duet with Jennings reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks chart.

One couldn't prove there's no good chain gang by head referee Nathan Jowers, of Farmington, who informed the Greenland trio of Kevin Froud, Blake Hanney and Joey Sorters, the guys running the sticks during Lincoln's 28-6 loss to Greenland in junior high football Thursday at Wolfpack Stadium.

"You guys are probably going to be the best chain gang we get all year," Jowers told the group as he and his crew came off the field.

Froud was getting razzed about it as he took over running the down marker during the first half.

"Hey, I can count to four," he said.

Hanney is Dean of Students at Greenland Junior High.

"We're happy to help," he said.

Sorters, who previously served as Prairie Grove athletic director, joked that he was going to submit an invoice to Lincoln athletic director Deon Birkes for services rendered.

"I charge a high hourly rate and mileage, too," Sorters said.

To his credit, Deon Birkes isn't merely a school administrator at Lincoln.

He's also a parent, something Froud, whose youngest son, Craig, played for the Junior Pirates in the Thursday's game; and Sorters, whose sons, the late Jarren, and Jackson, both played baseball, know full well.

Jackson was a hard-hitter for his size in football for the Tigers, too.

Deon Birkes explained he was tending to volleyball duties inside Wolfpack Arena supporting his daughter, Layni, a key part of the Lady Wolves' 3-2 win over Union Christian to improve to 2-0 on the season.

Layni admitted her father's presence stimulates her after she played an instrumental role in Lincoln's thrilling come-from-behind 5-set win over Providence Academy on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

"It's an incentive to just make him proud, yeah. I want to make him proud on all my plays and work my hardest because that's what he's taught me," Layni Birkes said.

When it comes down to sportsmanship and pitching in to lend a hand, there might be such a thing as a "good chain gang."

Easy fellows, try not to make Cash and Jennings roll over in their graves.