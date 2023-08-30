Prairie Grove nets 5-set win at Rogers

PRAIRIE GROVE -- The Lady Tiger volleyball team started their 2023 season with a big nonconference road win at Class 6A Rogers (25-19, 20-25, 17-25, 25-17, 15-13) in the season-opener at Rogers on Aug. 22.

After taking the first set, 25-19, Prairie Grove (1-0) dropped the next two sets, 25-20 and 25-17, but staved off elimination by winning game four, 25-17, then clawed its way to a 15-13 win in the tiebreaker to earn a 3-2 victory.

Prairie Grove coach Lindsey Biocic hailed the squad for overcoming a 2-1 deficit to bounce back and knock off the Class 6A Lady Mounties.

"We got off to a real good start and won the first set. Then Rogers woke up and they took the next two sets from us," Biocic said. "The girls, they battled. They didn't want to let it go. They kept fighting no matter if there was some questionable calls and if things didn't go our way."

Biocic praised the play of a quartet of Prairie Grove players effective throughout the match.

Junior setter Emma Kate Vertz dished out 39 assists and recorded 7 kills.

"Emma Kate Vertz played very well and she did a great job of mixing up our offense," Biocic said.

Savannah Smith, a junior middle hitter, had a substantial impact in neutralizing her counterpart, Brooklynn Weaver, a 6-feet-1 middle blocker.

Weaver had 4 blocks for Rogers, but Biocic noted Smith pounded the middle.

"Savannah Smith had 5 kills on 10 swings. She hit .500. She did a great job of holding their middle accountable," Biocic said.

Ashtyn Burton chipped in 8 kills and 2 aces.

"She hit about .300. She had some really key plays in the fourth set, some big kills," Biocic said.

Libero Kaylee Wilson produced 20 digs to lead the Lady Tigers' defense.

"She stayed real consistent on serve-receive and on defense," Biocic said. "Those were the four standouts against Rogers."

Other contributors were Kamrynn Coughran, 7 kills; Havyn Huber, 7 kills; and Ashlyn Tag, 7 kills.

"It was loud on our side of the court. It wasn't too crazy. I think we might have caught them a little off-guard. They lost to Shiloh Christian the night before," Biocic said.

Rogers was led by Kameah Cates with 12 kills, Weaver's 4 blocks and Sadie McConnell's 21 digs. The night before Rogers got swept by Shiloh Christian (25-14, 25-15, 25-17).

Spikefest Tournament

Over the weekend, Prairie Grove competed at the Spikefest Tournament in Little Rock. The Lady Tigers split with Wynne, 19-25, 25-22; then beat the Arkansas Flames in two sets (25-13, 25-11), did the same to Bauxite (25-19, 25-21) and Searcy (25-19, 25-14), before losing to defending Class 4A champion, Brookland (7-25, 19-25).

Burton had 18 kills. 5 aces and 5 blocks. Huber added 18 digs, 13 kills and 6 aces. Elli Gerbholz had 16 digs and 8 aces. Wilson had 30 digs and Vertz handed out 73 assists to go with 24 digs, 8 aces and 8 kills.

Springdale Har-Ber 3, Farmington 0

Brooklyn Ware hammered 12 kills to lead the Lady Wildcats to a 25-19, 25-16, 25-21 win over Farmington in high school volleyball on Monday, Aug. 21. Korlynn Hall chipped in 11 kills with no errors and hit .846 for Har-Ber (1-0). Ridglee Thomson dished out 35 assists, while Kinley Cobb anchored the defense with 14 digs. Freshman Reese Davis served up five aces and Reese Erickson finished with nine kills, 10 digs and three aces for Har-Ber.