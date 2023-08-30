Prairie Grove senior crowned Miss Clothespin

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Allissa Bodiford, who also has been crowned Arkansas Miss United States Agriculture and Arkansas Community Queen Heart of the USA this summer, was crowned Miss Clothespin during the 2023 pageant held Aug. 20 at Prairie Grove High School.

About 45 girls participated in the pageant to compete for titles in the different age groups.

Prairie Grove Junior Civic League sponsored the Miss Clothespin pageant as part of the festivities for the 2023 Clothesline Fair. The League, organized in March 1965 and federated June 1965, is a part of the National Federation of Women's clubs.

Bodiford, a senior at Prairie Grove High School, is the featured twirler for the high school band and plans to try out as a twirler for the University of Arkansas Razorback band in February.

She plays clarinet in concert band, is a member of the Prairie Grove FFA Club and a member of the school's Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA). Bodiford also is active in her church Northwest Church, Farmington.

She plans to be in the pre-veterinarian program at the University of Arkansas and is considering Oklahoma State University for veterinarian school.

Bodiford, who moved with her family to Prairie Grove in 7th grade, participated in her first pageant when she was 6 months old.

She said she competed in the Miss Clothespin pageant because it is more of a community-based pageant. She also is supporting the community through service projects and being Miss Clothespin gives her another way to represent Prairie Grove, she said.

Bodiford will ride in the Clothespin Parade and will be announced as Miss Clothespin, along with all the other winners, on Monday night at the square dance competition. She said she also is volunteering at the Clothesline Fair with the band and FFA and will help sell Clothesline program booklets for Prairie Grove Junior Civic League.

Baby Miss Kinsley Meyer



Junior Miss Macy Dyson



Little Miss and People's Choice, Tiegan Roe



People's Choice, Madysen Russell



Teen Miss Mary Rupp



Tiny Miss Savannah Thorpe

