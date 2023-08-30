Snodgrass signs with JBU

LINCOLN -- Lincoln senior Sarah Snodgrass signed a national letter of intent to play women's college basketball for John Brown University, of Siloam Springs, beginning with the 2024-2025 season on Thursday.

Faith plays a major role in the mindset of Sarah and her younger sister, Carrie Snodgrass, and translates heavily into their individual games while playing basketball.

Carrie's been stationed with a front row seat to glean valuable insights while watching her big sister overcome two torn ACL injuries and coming back not once, but twice.

Sarah suffered a torn ACL and missed all of her sophomore season, then resumed practice only to find out during Alpha workouts when her knee gave out in July of 2022 that she had another torn ACL.

The double whammy didn't stop her because she maintained her priorities in the right order.

"I think that no matter what, above all you have to put Christ first, and when you do, everything gets easier," Sarah said.

For Carrie, the lesson's simple, "Just keep pushing, you can get through anything."

In turn, Sarah tries to model things for her little sister on the court, as a person, and as a student, as she waded her way through challenges in every area of her life.

"So, I tried to model, even though I was in a lot of pain and in a different place mentally because I wasn't able to be on the court, that no matter what, as long as you keep your heart where it's supposed to be with God, that you can do anything that you set your mind to," Sarah said.

Sarah said achieving success in the classroom and basketball go hand in hand.

"If you keep your studies ahead, along with keeping God No. 1, then you'll be good to go because if you're good in the classroom, it makes it a lot easier to be good on the court," Sarah said.

The sisters came into the summer with specific goals for their offseason from high school basketball.

Sarah wasn't taking anything for granted. She wanted to make the team, noting her traveling team would be playing in a a big circuit called "Prep Rules Hoops" in the Dynasty Region.

She was already showing up on the radar of college scouts.

On Aug. 4, Sarah announced her verbal commitment to John Brown University, then made it official on Aug. 24.

Carrie's goals meant trying to push herself to become a better player this summer.

Both girls have been coached by their dad, Joe Snodgrass, who served as an assistant coach to Emilianne Cox last season as well as head junior high coach.

Cox resigned at the end of the school year after giving birth to her second child. She remains assistant high school principal.

Brendan Wiley, who served as an assistant coach for Lincoln's boys basketball and baseball programs last season, has been hired as the new head girls basketball coach.

Wiley knows he's got an offensive weapon on his hands, but opponents don't know how he might run an offense based upon Sarah's capabilities.

"I think you just have to do what's right, put your team in the right position based on who you play and based on what your strengths are, every year reevaluate what you do. That's what our coaches are going to try to do this year. Try to figure a way to compliment our strengths," Wiley said.

The sisters reflected on the unique opportunity to have played for their dad in the Lincoln program.

"I really love getting coached by my dad. I think it's the best experience because we're a lot alike and it's easier to understand stuff and it's always a good time. We make the best of it and we always have fun with it," Sarah said.

Carrie, too, likes playing for her dad.

"It feels pretty good because he always pushes me to my full potential because he knows what I can do, so I feel like he just pushes us more," Carrie said.

Carrie's not as outspoken as Sarah, yet she also exercises her faith in a low-key manner.

"I feel like just whenever you're believing in Jesus, you can just do a lot more and just with every day life he's always there for you," Carrie said.

Asked to define an exploit in basketball, Sarah feels like there's many examples just like a game the sisters watched during the 1A Region 1 tournament at Lincoln's Wolfpack Arena on Friday, Feb. 24.

"It's crunch time and you got a lot of pressure on you. When you know God it doesn't feel like there's much pressure at all because you know that you can still go out there and execute what needs to be done, and do all you need to," Sarah said.

Critics often vocalize their opinion during a basketball.

Shouted words can easily be distinguished by players on the court.

Carrie uses her faith as a shield to deflect the impact.

"You have to keep your faith even when people get mad, don't turn on God," Carrie said.