State Park schedule for Clothesline Fair

The following events have been scheduled by Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park during the Clothesline Fair.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 2

11:30 a.m. to noon – Infantry Drill. Answer the call to arms. Many men and boys did this in the 1860s. Follow in their footsteps and learn infantry maneuvers using wooden rifles. Meet at the Battle Monument.

3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. – Pioneer Games. Stilts, Sack Races, and Hoops and Graces are just part of the fun waiting for you at Pioneer Games! Join the park interpreter to get in touch with your inner pioneer. Meet at Hindman Hall.

5-6 p.m.– 1800s -- Homestead Tour. The families who settled here long before the Civil War share many of the same values and traditions we hold today. Explore the similarities and differences between our ways of life on this guided tour through the park's historic homestead. Meet at the Latta House.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

9-10 a.m. and 5-6 p.m. – 1800s Homestead Tours. Meet at Latta House.

11:30 a.m. to noon – Quill and Ink. Before text messages and phone calls, letters were the primary means of communication for families and friends. Craft your own handwritten quill and ink message using this 19th-century technique. Meet at Hindman Hall.

1:30-4:30 p.m. – Curator Corner. Historic artifacts help illustrate the many stories of Prairie Grove Battlefield. Our curator will showcase items from the park's collection so you can discover the history they reveal. Meet at Hindman Hall.

3:30-4 p.m. – Artillery 101. Cannons played a crucial role in the Battle of Prairie Grove. Join a Park Interpreter to learn how to fire a Civil War Cannon! Volunteers will demonstrate the job of each gun position. Meet at Hindman Hall.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

9-10 a.m. and 5-6 p.m. – 1800s Homestead Tours. Meet at Latta House. Meet at the Latta House.

9-11 a.m. and 2-4 p.m. - Collection Management Facility open. As you are enjoying the events of the Clothesline Fair and Labor Day, stop by the Collection Management Facility to learn about how we protect artifacts and see items from the 1800s.

11 a.m. to noon – A Chat with General Blunt. If you could meet someone from the past, what would you ask them? This is your chance. Join us as General James G. Blunt shares details about his life and military career up to December 7, 1862. Meet at the Battle Monument.