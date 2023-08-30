WCEL Obituaries for Aug. 30, 2023

Photo: West, Smith-Dash

Kathy Hamilton

Kathy Hamilton, age 92, a resident of Porter, Oklahoma, passed away Sunday, August 27, 2023, in West Siloam Springs, Oklahoma. She was born July 12, 1931, in Boone County, Arkansas, the daughter of Lex and Wilma (Casey) Powers.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Cleo Hamilton; three daughters, Lois Hamilton, Donna Jean Raymo, and Carolyn Sue Roughton; one brother, Lester Powers; one sister, Marlyn Lingo; two step sisters and one grandson, Jerry Wayne Kaiser.

Survivors include six children, Wilma Lea Williams, Mary Kathryn Oakley, Mike Hamilton, Sharon Kay Calvin, Missy Cowan, and Debby Sue Thompson; four sisters, Arvilla Whitmby, Elizabeth Hendrix, Barbara, and Bobbie Grimes; one step brother; twenty one grandchildren, forty-five great grandchildren and twenty-six great-great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends 1-3 p.m., Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at Luginbuel Funeral Home in Prairie Grove, Arkansas.

Burial will be in the Hall Cemetery in Natural Dam, Arkansas. There will be no graveside services held.

Online guest book, www.luginbuel.com.

Teresa Annette Smith-Dash

Teresa Annette Smith-Dash, age 52, a resident of West Fork, Arkansas, passed away Thursday, August 24, 2023, at her home in West Fork, Arkansas. She was born February 14, 1971, in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the daughter of Curtis and Jephaline (Henson) Smith.

She was preceded in death by her father, Curtis Smith, two brothers, Rickey Smith and Billy Smith, sister, Linda Smith.

Survivors include her husband, Anthony Dash; one son, Waylon Wilhite and wife Shira; two daughters, Starlah Wilhite and Ashley Dash-Mills and husband Jason; her mother, Jephaline Smith; one brother, Roy Lee Smith; seven grandchildren, Makaylah, Zedekiah, Zoey, Kye, Paizley, and Zaxton Wilhite and Charlie Mills.

Funeral service was held August 29, 2023, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Arkansas. Burial was in the Prairie Grove Cemetery.

Online guest book, www.luginbuel.com.

Hattie Elizabeth West

Hattie Elizabeth West, age 94, a resident of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, passed away Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at her home. She was born March 24, 1929, in Oark, Arkansas, the daughter of Eli and Martha (Kennedy) Mayfield.

She was preceded in death by husband, Ivers Theodore Sr.; son, Robert West; daughter, Elizabeth Elaine West; her parents, Eli and Martha Kennedy Mayfield; five brothers, Nathan, Leroy, Charles, Joe and William Mayfield; and three sisters, Alice Seals, Bertha England, and Edith Grannon.

Survivors include eight children, Dean West and wife Linda, Martha Thurman, Ted West and wife Maggie, Richard West and wife Beth, Vicky Wilhite and husband Rick, Sandra Wilhite and husband Don, Carol Gulley and husband Keith, and Cheryl Randolph and husband Curtis; one brother, Verlin Mayfield and wife Patsy; one sister, Judy Riggins; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral service were held August 28, 2023, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Arkansas. Burial was in the Bethesda Cemetery in Morrow, Arkansas.

Online guest book, www.luginbuel.com.