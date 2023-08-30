What’s Happening

CANE HILL

Festival Volunteers Needed

The Cane Hill Harvest Festival, scheduled for Sept. 16, is seeking volunteers to help with the event. Volunteer opportunities include vendor and demonstrator support, sorghum cooking team, registration & check-in, setup/cleanup, parking and other ideas. There are opportunities for groups or solo volunteers. Meetings to learn more about volunteering will be held at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 31, and 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 14, or if interested, email [email protected], or call 479-824-4455, ext. 1. Volunteers get free admission to the festival.

FARMINGTON

FARMERS MARKET

Farmington Farmers Market is held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays at Creekside Park off Broyles Street.

LINCOLN

LINCOLN COUNTRY DOCTOR MUSEUM

The Arkansas Country Doctor Museum would like to invite the public to a dedication ceremony for its new building at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 16. Hotdogs will be served until they are gone. Guests will be able to see the new building and have a tour of the mueum. The museum is searching for anyone with an interest in preserving the country doctor heritage and carrying on the legacy to join the Board of Directors and help with new exhibits. If interested, call the museum 479-824-2574 or stop by during operation hours, 1-4 p.m., Wednesday--Saturday.

FARMERS MARKET

Lincoln Farmers Market is held 5-7:30 p.m., Thursdays at Appletown Store, 1862 Pridemore Drive. The farmers market is sponsored by Appletown and Lincoln Chamber of Commerce.

PRAIRIE GROVE

CLOTHESLINE FAIR CLEANUP

Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park will have a Centennial Day of Service from 8 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Sept. 5. Join park staff and lend a hand during Centennial Days of Service, in honor of the Arkansas State Parks turning 100 in 2023. The park is seeking volunteers to assist in the cleanup of the Clothesline Fair. Tasks may include litter pickup, barricade take down, and more. Contact the park for more information or to sign up to help. Meet at the Amphitheater.

Downtown Street Dance

2nd Saturday Trades Day, American Legion Post 146, Main Street Prairie Grove and PG Chamber of Commerce are sponsoring a Street Dance from 7-10 pm., Saturday, Sept 9. Live music will be provided by Thrifty Biscuits Band. The event also includes food trucks, an evening Farmers Market and inflatables for children.

FARMERS MARKET

Prairie Grove Farmers Market is held 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays on Buchanan Street next to Mock Park. The market is sponsored by Main Street Prairie Grove.