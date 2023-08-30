Wolves win opener 47-12

GREENLAND -- Lincoln's season-opening 47-12 win at Greenland Friday turned into the Caden Brewer show early before he sustained an injury and came out for the second half.

Lincoln coach Reed Mendoza said Brewer sustained an ankle injury.

"He was playing a heckuva game. Hopefully, we get him back as quickly as possible," Mendoza said.

Brewer made his presence known everywhere on the field. Like a one-man-gang he was doing the Pirates in on offense, defense and special teams.

Lincoln returned the opening kickoff into Pirate territory to the 41. On second-and-10, the 6-feet-1, 160-pound junior scored on a 41-yard jet sweep with 48 seconds elapsed in the game. Robert Kerney kicked the P.A.T. and Lincoln took a 7-0 lead.

"Caden is a very versatile player and he can get on the edge for us. He's one of those that he kind of in a way reminds you of a Matt Jones. He doesn't look like he's running super fast, but he is running fast because he's got those big long strides," Mendoza said.

Greenland Mistakes

Greenland tried to answer with possession at midfield, but on second-and-8, Brewer's leaping interception on a deep throw turned the ball back over to Lincoln. Running stride for stride with a Pirate receiver while playing safety, Brewer saw the ball and elevated to pick off the pass at the Wolves' 22. His momentum carried him downfield and he was tackled at the 16 with 8:35 showing in the first quarter.

Greenland coach Cody Napier lamented mistakes at inopportune moments that killed potential scoring drives.

"We've got to correct the penalties. We could have had three touchdowns, they were huge momentum-swingers that we did to ourselves," Napier said.

Penalties nixed Lincoln's second possession and they punted.

Blocked Extra Point

Greenland eventually scored on its next possession. Facing second-and five, Pirate quarterback David Hendrix hit Brandon Vaughan for a 61-yard aerial touchdown, pulling the Pirates to within an extra-point in the first quarter. Grogan finished with six catches for 105 yards and a touchdown.

"He's a big kid. He'll catch the ball and he's going to do something with it after he catches it, too. He'll get a lot more yards," Napier said.

Tye Moss, another Wolf who asserted himself in all facets of the game, blocked the kick, preserving Lincoln's 7-6 lead. midway through the first quarter.

"We expected them to come out and compete and they did. That's a team and a community that is always scrappy and hats off to them," Mendoza said. "We were able to do the things we needed to do to separate ourselves and to pull away. I'm just proud of the boys, the way they played."

Special Teams Impact

Lincoln drove into Greenland territory, but had a tipped pass intercepted.

The Wolves held on defense and regained momentum by making big plays on special teams.

Brewer fielded a Pirate punt just inside the right hash at his own 30. He cut left outside a block at the 35, then crossed the left hash as Kayden Job sealed a Pirate inside. Brewer accelerated past four Pirates at the 47 and outpaced the remaining six men in coverage down the left sideline to finish a 70-yard touchdown return at the 1:23 mark of the first quarter. The kick failed, but the Wolves increased their lead to 13-7.

"That's just an athlete being an athlete and credit to the other 10 guys on the field, working their butts off to build the wall in front of him and it was one of those that worked out like you had it drawn up and that's always nice," Mendoza said.

Lincoln added another 19 points before the half was over.

The earlier blocked punt got to the Pirates and the ball was snapped high above the punter's head, allowing Lincoln to take over on downs inside Greenland's 5-yard-line.

Milestone Touchdown

Three plays later, Lincoln senior Drew Moore scored his first career rushing touchdown on a 3-yard quarterback sneak. This time the kick was good and the Wolves owned a 20-6 cushion with 13 seconds left in the first quarter.

Known as a pocket passer, the play caught Greenland off-guard with Moore lined up in the shotgun.

"That was just a play that we needed to run right there. We kind of had some guys injured, getting some guys a breather so they counted on me to make a touchdown I guess. I made it happen," Moore said. "It was pretty special. I'm not really into running the ball, but I'll do it every now and then if we need it."

Kale Jones caught a short pass from Moore up the middle, then got outside for a 29-yard touchdown with 3:18 to play before intermission. The kick failed and Lincoln settled for a 26-6 lead.

Red Flag, Red Flag

On the ensuing kickoff Jones was flagged for a controversial late hit that had Lincoln fans scratching their heads. The personal foul he was charged with wasn't evident from their side of the field.

"I didn't do it. It was someone else," Jones said.

The red flag came during the stoppage of play. As the special teams left the field with Greenland's offense and Lincoln's defense taking their places, the officials informed Mendoza that if Jones committed another they were going to eject him and, "He's going to have to sit out the next four quarters."

Sparked by 15 additional yards marked off and a starting line of scrimmage at its own 37, Greenland mounted a 10-play drive that covered 63 yards, but Brewer broke up a fourth down pass in the end zone to stop the threat.

85 Yards in 13 Seconds

Lincoln took over at its own 20, but lost valuable seconds and 5 yards due to an ineligible man downfield.

Incredibly, the Wolves drove 85 yards in two plays using just 13 seconds. Moore threw to Brewer for 38 yards. He endured a violent collision with a defender in midair that left both players shaken up, but held on for the reception that moved the ball to the Pirates' 47. Brewer was hit out of bounds, stopping the clock with five seconds left in the first half.

Lincoln executed a screen pass to perfection on the next play. Moore retreated then flicked the ball to Jones at the 50. He took off for paydirt and found it after cutting across the grain, juking a defender and fighting off a tackle at the Greenland five as he stumbled backwards into the end zone.

"It was the last play of the quarter so I was just trying to run as hard as I could. I tried to score to get us up, have some momentum going into the halftime. It was a good throw, good blocks by everybody, just a really good play from everybody," Jones said. "The linemen got down there, they did their job. The receivers did their job so it just gave us a good play."

Judgmental Ruling

Jones nonchalantly swiped the ball in a downward motion quietly celebrating his touchdown, and keeping their word, the officials immediately ejected Jones, forcing him to sit out the second half.

The alleged infraction occurred after the play so the touchdown stood.

The officials didn't find grounds to take it off the board, but, instead of enforcing the penalty yardage on the next kickoff as frequently occurs, they walked the ball back backwards 15 yards, forcing the Wolves to attempt their extrapoint with the 18 as the line of scrimmage.

The kick fell short and they threw another flag against Lincoln, prolonging the end of the half, which by rule, cannot end on a defensive penalty. That doesn't apply to offense, however, and Greenland declined the penalty, opting to go into halftime with the score 32-6 in favor of Lincoln.

Moore finished 9-of-15 for 157 yards with 2 touchdowns, both to Jones, and 1 interception. He applauded his teammates for carrying out their assignments on the screen pass.

"That was a great play by Kale. He really stuck his head down and just kind of made cuts and made a play," Moore said, adding, "I saw the linemen getting downfield and that's how that play is supposed to go. He's supposed to follow the linemen and get to the end zone."

Establish Running Clock

The Wolves established a running clock with a pair of unanswered touchdowns in the third period. Moss had an 8-yard touchdown run to culminate a 14-play, 81-yard drive, and Job returned an interception 35 yards to the house, pushing Lincoln's lead to 47-6 when coupled with a 2-point conversion pass from Colt Cushing to J.R. Hall.

"Job is one that he's had a heckuva week of practice. You like to see it pay off for kids whenever they come out and they practice three days in-a-row just extremely hard and Tye Moss was the same way. Tye had a great week of practice and he made plays all over the field on both sides of the ball," Mendoza said.

Spoiled Coaching Debut

Greenland didn't find the end zone again until the fourth when Tommy Whittington angled to the right pylon on a 23-yard carry.

"Tommy's a quick kid, a hard worker, shows up every day. He wants to be the best he can possibly be and that's what he works for. He's always digging, always getting better and that's something you're going to see from him. He's going to give you his best every single run," Napier said.

Lincoln spoiled the coaching debut of Napier, a Greenland native, who, being a hometown product, is proud to see the investment within the community by the district administration as he takes over for longtime coach Lee Larkan.

"We're very blessed. We got a nice stadium. We got turf. Our administration and superintendent, Dr. Andrea Martin, has done a really good job with these facilities. It's a very nice place with our field house. We're very fortunate," Napier said. "It's a great community and I played for Coach Larkan so I feel very privileged to be here."

Napier will try for his first career victory next Friday on the road at Green Forest while Lincoln visits border rival, Westville, Oklahoma, in the "State Line Standoff."

Lincoln 47, Greenland 12

Greenland^--^6^0^0^6^--^12

Lincoln^--^20^12^15^0^--^47

First Quarter

Lincoln -- Caden Brewer 41-yard run (Robert Kerney kick), 11:12.

Greenland -- Brandon Vaughan 61-yard pass from David Hendrix (kick blocked), 5:56.

Lincoln -- Caden Brewer 70-yard punt return (kick failed), 1:23.

Lincoln -- Drew Moore 3-yard run (Robert Kerney kick), 00:13.

Second Quarter

Lincoln -- Kale Jones 29-yard pass from Drew Moore (kick failed), 3:18.

Lincoln -- Kale Jones 47-yard pass from Drew Moore (kick failed), 0:00.

Third Quarter

Lincoln -- Tye Moss 8-yard run (Robert Kerney kick), 4:24.

Lincoln -- Kayden Job 35-yard interception return (J.R. Hall pass from Colt Cushing), 3:52.

Fourth Quarter

Greenland -- Tommy Whittington 23-yard run (kick failed), 4:44.

TEAM STATISTICS

Lincoln^Greenland

Total offense^340^320

Rushing yards^183^115

Passing yards^157^205

Rush average^7.6^5.5

Comp-Att-Yds^TD^Int^9-15-157-2-1^12-22-205-1-2

Turnovers^2^4

Fumbles lost^1^1

Interceptions^1^3

Third-down conversion^3-5^2-9

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING -- Lincoln, Kale Jones 7-62, Tye Moss 7-46, Caden Brewer 1-41, J.R. Hall 1-18, Ruger Remington 3-7, Mike Hensley 4-6, Drew Moore 1-3. Totals 24-183. Greenland, David Hendrix 8-46, Tommy Whittington 8-42, Brandon Vaughan 4-23. Totals 21-115

PASSING -- Lincoln, Drew Moore 9-15-157-2-1. Greenland, David Hendrix 12-22-205-1-2.

RECEIVING -- Lincoln, Kale Jones 3-96, Caden Brewer 2-36, Kayden Job 3-20, J.R. Hall 1-5. Totals 9-157. Greenland, Colby Grogan 6-105, Brandon Vaughan 4-82, Hank Ramsey 1-18. Totals 12-205.