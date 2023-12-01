Second chance shows up a season later

FARMINGTON -- Sometimes in sports, the second chance an athlete longs for doesn't show up until a year later.

Facing Nashville, in a rematch against the team which edged the favored Lady Cardinals, 42-41, on a last second 3-pointer in the 2022 Class 4A State finals, Farmington built a 15-point lead at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs on March 9, 2023, during the third quarter, then went cold against a frenzied trapping Nashville defense. The Scrapperettes scored 15 unanswered points to tie the game and the outcome remained questionable until Reese Shirey made 1 of 2 free throws to provide a 4-point cushion, assuring the Lady Cardinals of their second state girls basketball crown since 2020.

When the first free throw went down, Nashville players could no longer restrain themselves. Tears streaked down their faces even as they lined up in the box awaiting the second free throw which was off. They went through the mechanics, rebounding the miss and heaving the ball towards the goal at the far end, knowing even if the shot went in it wouldn't matter as the seconds ticked down to certify Farmington's 65-61 victory with the 2023 Class 4A State girls basketball championship in hand.

"When I knocked down one of the free throws in the state championship game, [it] kind of sealed the deal," Reese said.

That was a scenario Farmington fans thought Reese should have been provided the previous season on March 12, 2022, when she picked up a loose ball following a Nashville turnover in the late stages of the fourth quarter. A Nashville player plowed into her, ripping the ball out of her hands and knocking her down. In spite of the savagery of the contact, there was no foul called and the ball rolled out-of-bounds. Officials initially signalled possession went to Farmington, but the referee from the far end of the court came up and after a conference the call was reversed with Nashville taking the ball out of bounds.

"Sometimes it doesn't pay off at the time you want it to, but you can't give up. Eventually you will reach your goals or you will run out of time," said Farmington assistant girls basketball coach Denver Holt, while emphasizing sticking with the process produces a long-term yield. "That's the stuff that will last with you the rest of your life."

Winning the 2023 Class 4A State championship tops all the basketball experiences and Reese has been a part of many memorable events in the program at Farmington.

"Winning the state championship, that team, it just means so much," Reese said.

A secondary highlight in her memory occurred during summer camp with the current group of Lady Cardinals in preparation for the 2023-2024 basketball season.

"We have really good chemistry and we all just love each other so very, very much. It's very fun," Reese said.

Growing up Reese admired the play of Kelsey Plum, who played point guard for the University of Washington Huskies, went on to become a first round pick in the 2017 WNBA draft and won league championships with the Las Vegas Aces in 2022 and 2023.

Reese signed a national letter of intent to play women's college basketball for Northeastern State University, of Tahlequah, Okla., at Cardinal Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

Reese was accompanied by her parents, Jason and Amber Shirey, and sibling, Rheid Shirey, 12, a Farmington seventh grader, and cousin Debbie Nelson at the signing ceremony.

For Reese, it's a dream realized.

"At first I didn't know if I ever wanted to go play college ball, but growing up and watching other people do it, it just became my dream, too, and I'm very excited to get it going," Reese said.

Her mother's career as a former Lady Razorback generated an impact.

"A whole bunch," Reese said. "She is probably the reason I'm where I'm at and I can't thank her enough for it."

Amber played guard at the University of Arkansas, became part of the women's basketball coaching staff and now serves as women's basketball director of basketball operations.

"She's been around the game a bunch and that's helped her basketball IQ and then just being able to work with her some and just kind of impart the little that I know," Amber said. "The thing about Reese is that she just has a really good work ethic. I think she's seen that from our players on the Razorbacks. She's just kind of grown up with that."

Reese holds memories of playing both basketball and softball for the Lady Cardinals.

Her top softball impression stems from when her father, Jason Shirey, was hired as head coach to succeed Randy Osnes, who retired after the 2021 season and has since come out of retirement to take the head coaching job at Springdale Har-Ber.

Reese's peers got in her ear a little bit as teenagers are prone to do. They were inquisitive as to how she might handle being coached by her dad as a sophomore after playing her freshman season at Farmington with Osnes at the helm.

"Everyone was always like,' it's your parent, it's kind of awkward,'" Reese said.

She acknowledges that perception wasn't how she and her father viewed the situation.

"It wasn't really awkward for us with him and I really enjoyed our state [tournament] run last year; even though it didn't come out how we wanted it to, it was still a great memory," Reese said.