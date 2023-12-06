Balanced scoring favors Tigers

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove tipped off its third game of the season at home in Tiger Arena against Ozark Catholic and won a see-saw battle 58-51 with a strong second half.

Prairie Grove won with balanced scoring. Alex Abshier and Jace Edwards had 12 apiece with Blake Coughran adding 9, Cole Edmiston 8, Cole McGarrah 8, and Carter Flumm 6. Flumm twice hit from 3-point range. The Tigers took a 12-8 first quarter lead then fell behind, 23-18, at halftime in a nonconference boys basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023.

Ozark Catholic, a non-football school, was playing its 14th game of the season and came in with double digits wins, while Prairie Grove was competing in just its third game of the basketball season. Three football players played instrumental roles in the Tiger victory.

Abshier hit a 3-pointer in the second quarter, made 3-of-3 free throws and scored 12 points to help the Tigers defeat Ozark Catholic. Abshier scored 7 of his points in the second half and tied Edwards for the team high in scoring. Edwards accounted for the Tigers' only other field goal in the second quarter when he also nailed a three. Coughran made one 3-pointer, went 2-of-3 at the foul line, and scored 9 points.

Prairie Grove experienced problems both scoring and on defense in the second quarter.

Shepherd Newcomb hit a trio of 3-pointers and led the Griffins with 18 points. Peyton Goldschmidt, one of the Ozark Catholic seniors, scored 8 points. Simeon Spencer, a 6-feet-5 sophomore, taller than any player on Prairie Grove's roster, scored 8 points. Spencer knocked down a 3-pointer in the second period in which the Griffins outscored Prairie Grove 15-6. Newcomb had the other triple in the second for Ozark Catholic.

The Tigers regrouped at halftime and outscored Ozark Catholic 17-10 in the third quarter with sophomore McGarrah getting six of his eight points in the third. Abshier converted an old-fashioned 3-point play and Edwards added a deuce for the Tigers in the period to give Prairie Grove a 35-33 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Both teams enjoyed their most productive offensive quarter of the game in the fourth.

Newcomb nailed a pair of triples and Goldschmidt had a 3-pointer for the Griffins.

Prairie Grove countered with six points by Edwards, who was 2-of-3 at the foul line. Abshier had two buckets as did Cole Edmiston down the stretch. The Tigers put 23 points on the board while Ozark Catholic had 17.

Prairie Grove 58, Ozark Catholic 51

Ozark Catholic^8^15^10^18^--^51

Prairie Grove^12^6^17^23^--^58

Ozark Catholic (11-4): Shepherd Newcomb 7 1-1 18, Simeon Spencer 2 3-4 8, Peyton Goldschmidt 3 1-2 8, Carlos Ortiz 3 0-0 6, Hayden Johnson 2 0-0 5, Matthew Webb 2 0-0 4, Isaac Pohlmeier 0 2-2 2. Totals 19 7-11 51.

Prairie Grove (2-1): Alex Abshier 4 3-3 12, Jace Edwards 4 3-5 12, Blake Coughran 3 2-3 9, Cole Edmiston 4 0-2 8, Cole McGarrah 3 2-2 8, Carter Flumm 2 0-0 6, Sam Kilpatrick 1 0-0 3. Totals 21 10-15 58.

3-Point Goals -- Prairie Grove 6 (Flumm 2, Abshier, Edwards, Coughran, Kilpatrick). Ozark Catholic 6 (Newcomb 3, Goldschmidt, Spencer, Johnson).