College news

UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS

These area students were awarded scholarships this fall from the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Arkansas. The awards are part of 960 scholarships totaling $1.6 million given this fall to Fulbright College students across four academic disciplines: arts, humanities, natural sciences and social sciences.

Audrea Danenhauer of Farmington was awarded the School of Art Art Education Graduate Support Endowment Scholarship.

Anna Taliaferro of Farmington was awarded the School of Art Undergraduate Student Support Scholarship.

Dakota Reed of Prairie Grove was awarded the School of Art Undergraduate Student Support Scholarship.

Jonathan Fox of Prairie Grove was awarded the School of Art Undergraduate Student Support Scholarship.

Harrison Lowe of Prairie Grove was awarded the Arkansas Undergraduate Scholarship in Anthropology and Dr. Marion A. Steele Memorial Scholarship.

Nathan Steinmuller of Prairie Grove was awarded the University of Arkansas Band Scholarship.

Stephanie Caley of Prairie Grove was awarded the Walter Lee Brown Scottish Rite Scholarship Award for History.

UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS-LITTLE ROCK

Rhett South and Trey Hill, both Farmington High School graduates, have been named to the 2022-23 Ohio Valley Conference Commissioner's Honor Roll. To be listed, recipients must have achieved at least a 3.25 grade point average, have been eligible and on the team throughout the competitive season in their chosen sport, and used a season of competition.