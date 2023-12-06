Fight to fantastic finish

LINCOLN -- Prairie Grove (5-1) survived a 31-point barrage by Sarah Snodgrass getting a critical steal and free throws by Ava Nall in the final seconds to edge Lincoln (4-3), 52-48.

Snodgrass scored 12 points in the fourth and brought Lincoln back from a 7-point deficit that kept fans on the edge of their seats. Those in attendance were treated to a thrilling nonconference girls basketball game at Wolfpack Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

"Lincoln's a good ball club. He does a great job with them. They've got some athletes and they're kind of spread out throughout all their grades. They've got some kids who can play. We knew we were going to have to be ready and they jumped out on us and thumped us right off the bat," said Prairie Grove coach Scott Reed.

Bella Barnes' putback gave Prairie Grove the biggest lead for either team, 40-33, on the first possession of the fourth quarter.

Lincoln Makes A Run

Lena Skogen started a 13-5 Lincoln run 22 seconds later by knocking down a pair of free throws. Neither team scored for the next minute before Snodgrass tracked her own miss on the heels of Hannah Remington's steal.

Snodgrass put the ball in the hoop, playing with her usual relentless determination.

"We try not to get them too hyped up about that part just because it is just another game. I mean, it's an important one, but I think they know that, too," said Lincoln coach Brendan Wiley. "You cannot say it 20 times and they get the picture. We just prepared like for any other team, but they [Prairie Grove] are a great team, great coach, they're disciplined. He does a phenomenal job. They've got some great talent."

Hope Kidd answered for Prairie Grove with a 12-feet pull-up at the other end.

Lincoln went back to Snodgrass. She caught a lob and added two more points for the Lady Wolves sending Lincoln fans into a frenzy with the Lady Tigers' lead reduced to 42-39 at the 5:42 mark.

Sixty seconds elapsed and Henry came up big by nailing a 3-pointer, doubling Prairie Grove's advantage to six points, at 45-39. A Nall steal resulted in Henry attempting free throws. Neither would go down.

The Lady Wolves capitalized by scoring the next seven points.

Snodgrass overpowered the Lady Tigers inside, scoring off a well-executed lob to the right low block that led her to the hoop. Brinkley Moreton stole Prairie Grove's next possession and attacked, drawing a foul. She made a free throw. Snodgrass posted up on the left side the next time down and used an "up and under" move to finish, drawing Lincoln within 45-44 with 2:38 to go.

Reed took time-out, but back to back player-control fouls nearly cost the Lady Tigers the game. Their saving grace came in the form of Camryn Cash's steal after the first.

Lead Changes In Fourth

The Lady Wolves capitalized on the second Prairie Grove offensive foul when Snodgrass posted up and spun to the basket. Lincoln fans almost raised the roof as the Lady Wolves grabbed a 46-45 lead at the 1:09 mark.

Prairie Grove fans reacted with equal gusto when Henry stroked a clutch 3-pointer, shifting the lead back to the Lady Tigers, 48-46, with 51.5 seconds showing.

Prairie Grove tried to force somebody other than Snodgrass to take a shot for Lincoln, but didn't keep her off the glass when Layni Birkes missed on a drive. Snodgrass crashed the offensive glass and tied the game, 48-48, with 34 seconds on the clock.

Henry cut to the basket and scored on an in-bounds play underneath the Lady Tigers' goal. Henry's layup restored Prairie Grove to the lead, 50-48, with 12.4 seconds left.

Lincoln advanced the ball into the front-court and called time-out with 8.4 seconds remaining. Nall intercepted a pass intended for Zoe Pomeroy in the paint, dribbled a couple seconds off the clock, was fouled, and made both free throws to provide the Lady Tigers a 52-48 cushion with 2.7 seconds to play.

"I was proud of our girls that they hung in there and kept fighting and never quit believing that they could have a chance to win the game. I think it was a pretty good ball game with two good clubs," Reed said.

Lincoln Owns Boards Early

Prairie Grove opened the scoring with Henry's 3-pointer, but Lincoln scored the next 14 points. The Lady Wolves owned the boards at both ends.

Lena Skogen's activity on the offensive boards created an opportunity for Snodgrass to score off her own miss. Snodgrass then went behind her back to switch the ball to her left hand and finish a drive as Lincoln took a 4-3 lead just over two-and-a-half minutes into the contest.

Snodgrass chased down her own missed three by going to the offensive glass and scored. Snodgrass banked in a 15-footer off the break. Birkes triggered another Lady Wolves' fast break with a defensive rebound and quick outlet. Skogen ran the floor and put in a miss.

That prompted a time-out by Reed with the Lady Tigers trailing 10-3 with 3:42 remaining in the first quarter.

"That's just normal stuff. You got to try to win the rebounding battle every game you play I don't care who you play or what end of the floor you're on," Reed said.

Beautiful Execution By Lady Wolves

When play resumed Lincoln put on a display of beautiful execution by beating Prairie Grove in transition.

Moreton yanked down a rebound and found Birkes, sparking the Lady Wolves' running game. Birkes found Skogen for a layup. The same play virtually replicated with Moreton rebounding and throwing a lead pass to Skogen, who beat everybody down court for an uncontested basket.

Reed used his second time-out in two minutes. The stoppage in play served dual purposes, breaking Lincoln's momentum and helping the Lady Tigers get oriented.

"Your safety's got to get back and you can't give them transition buckets. If you want to beat good teams and if you want to be a good team, that's the little things that you have to do and we were not mentally, I don't feel like, to start the game when it tipped off," Reed said. "But as the game went on, they gave us a few pretty good jabs, I think we finally woke up and said, 'whoa, we better start getting with it."

Cash caught the ball in the paint and scored to bring an end to a five-and-a-half minute scoreless drought by Prairie Grove. The Lady Tigers orchestrated a 6-2 run of their own to end the first quarter, which concluded with Lincoln leading 16-9.

PG Turns Up Defensive Heat

Prairie Grove turned up the heat on defense and Lincoln went cold in the second quarter. Now energized, the Lady Tigers began dominating the glass, getting four offensive rebounds on a single set, the last of which Henry turned into an assist as she fed Nall for a 3-pointer in the corner. Henry followed that with a steal and layup, slashing Lincoln's lead to 20-19.

Wiley expended a time-out and Lincoln responded. Four crisp passes advanced the ball without dribbling and Snodgrass scored on Remington's assist.

Henry made four straight free throws to give Prairie Grove its first lead, 23-22, off a Lady Wolves' turnover with 44.1 seconds left in the first half.

Lincoln retook the lead, 24-23, with Moreton the beneficiary of Skogen's assist to polish off a 3-on-1 situation.

Cash stole Lincoln's thunder by draining a 3-point shot, sending the Lady Tigers into halftime with a 26-23 lead.

"That's the good thing about our team. We've got some kids who are ready to step up and make plays. We had several throughout the game," Reed said.

Prairie Grove outscored Lincoln 12-9 in the third quarter and held a 38-33 lead going into the wild fourth quarter.

"A lot of it's on them, they work hard and they're great kids. I think they want it, and I think that makes it way easier to coach when they want it themselves," Wiley said.

Prairie Grove 52, Lincoln 48

Prairie Grove Grove^9^17^12^14^--^52

Lincoln^16^8^9^15^--^48

Lincoln (4-3): Sarah Snodgrass 13 5-6 31, Lena Skogen 3 2-4 8, Brinkley Moreton 2 2-4 6, Layni Birkes 1 1-2 3. Totals 19 10-16 48.

Prairie Grove (5-1): Lexie Henry 6 5-8 21, Ava Nall 3 2-2 11, Camryn Cash 2 4-4 9, Hope Kidd 3 0-2 6, Bella Barnes 1 0-0 2, Brea Chambliss 1 0-0 2, K.K. Dreves 0 1-4 1. Totals 16 12-20 52.

3-Point Goals -- Lincoln 0, Prairie Grove 8 (Henry 4, Nall 3, Cash).

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Lincoln senior Sarah Snodgrass scored 12 points in the fourth quarter and a game-high 31 to lead the Lady Wolves, who stormed back from seven points down early in the fourth quarter. Snodgrass scored on a post move to give Lincoln a 46-45 lead with 1:09 remaining in the fourth quarter and added a putback to tie the game at 48-all, but aided by turnovers, Prairie Grove scored the last four points to win 52-48 in the Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, nonconference girls basketball game at Wolfpack Arena.

