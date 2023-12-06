‘Hallmark’ Morrow Country Christmas set for Saturday

MORROW -- More than 500 people came to the first Morrow Country Christmas last year, and many people described it as a scene out of a Hallmark Christmas movie.

This year's event will have even more free activities to provide families a fun time to share in the Christmas spirit.

Morrow Country Christmas will be held 6-9 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 9 at Possum Holler Boutique, 17154 Hale Mountain Road, and Morrow Fire Department behind the store.

The event includes free chili and free hot chocolate at the fire station, along with free photos with Santa, taken professionally by LMK Photography.

A kids zone will have a bounce house and pony rides, and families and others are invited to take a ride around the block in a wagon/carriage.

About 10 vendors have signed up for the event and they will be located in front of the boutique.

Along with the Christmas activities, the historic Morrow House will be open for visitors to tour. The restored house is the 1828 family homestead of the Rev. George and Elizabeth Morrow and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The Morrow House is located at 16995 Hale Mountain Road just to the north of downtown Morrow.