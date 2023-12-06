Large disconnect seen with governor and appointed boards

As we approach the Christmas holidays, I am really struggling with all the ugly, vile, meanness spewing forth from the nation's youngest governor – our own Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Sometimes the words spill out from her lips in public, causing me more and more sad apprehension, as the state of Arkansas seems in a direct free fall only to promote an agenda from her former boss and former President of the United States, one Donald L. Trump.

I've written about the 'shock and awe' factor of her appointing former state Senator Jason Rapert to the Arkansas State Library Board. Today, I'll go one step further, I seriously doubt that Rapert has in his possession, a valid library card from any public library in the state, indicating he is not even a casual patron of the state's libraries.

Yet, he has bragged about his Holy Ghost ministry giving away thousands of Bibles, no doubt, each one, the erstwhile King James versions with the "words of the Lord Jesus Christ printed in red (ink)."

Our governor by this appointment and Rapert's quick acceptance is waging war over the limited state funds and grant oversight of library programs going to libraries all over the state. Rapert has personally singled out the libraries and individuals who are seeking to overturn some silly, misguided legislation aimed at libraries this past legislative session.

But the petty divisiveness and mean-spirited attacks are not just levied at the libraries of Arkansas, but the Arkansas prison system as well.

In a very public press conference, both the Governor and her "pet" attorney General Tim Griffin, lashed out at the Arkansas State Board of Corrections for apparently dragging its feet to a political promise mandate to "get tough on crime" in Arkansas.

Yet, both our governor and attorney general seem clueless to the board of corrections and all the hoops they must jump through at the state and federal level to incarcerate those who have run afoul of the law. Griffin is, of course, hearing the "dog whistle" of our popular governor and "piggy-backing" on her criticism of the DOC and its citizen-led board. All the while, Griffin is essentially the legal authority for this board to operate on such items as expanding its facilities, overcrowding, medical care and yes, even the civil rights of those placed behind prison bars.

But Griffin did little more than "parrot" Sanders's verbiage about how the corrections board was not heeding her campaign promises.

Which state board will be skewered next?

Where will all this pent-up anger and her next press conference focus upon?

Insiders say, she and her husband, First Gentleman Bryan Sanders, are at odds with the locals on the Buffalo River status change.

But politically while currying the Walton family's favor and especially the development of outdoor recreation in the state, she dares not speak out too loudly on this issue. The area was indeed a stronghold for her election bid as governor.

Neither our governor nor our attorney general seem focused on the bedrock principle that "the law is the guardian of the ideal of unmediated truth."

Both seem to miss the point that the truth, stripped bare of their ornamentation, does net a narrative that Arkansans really do understand.

Almost daily since the Legislature has gone from its law-making chambers, we have seen our governor travel out of state, campaigning for others. She then returns to exert her manifest superiority over her perceived enemies in both commerce and the glory, to burnish her reputation back here at home. It is as if purging her soul from taking time off from her job as chief executive in Arkansas to wanting to always be a political operative somewhere else, was a sin.

We all know that politicians tailor their stories to serve their interests, revising, erasing, and even embroidering their speech to suit a particular audience.

It is one thing to talk bad about other politicians, but the undeserved criticism of state boards (and its citizen-led panels) for not blindly following her political whims, is well, inexcusable.

In the spirit of the holiday, I've personally mailed a Christmas card to the Executive Mansion. I don't expect to be on the receiving end of a card from them this year.

--Maylon Rice is a former journalist who worked for several northwest Arkansas publications. He can be reached via email at maylon[email protected]. The opinions expressed are those of the author.