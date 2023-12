PRAIRIE GROVE -- A group of homeschool families recently met at Prairie Grove Public Library so their children could display projects they completed on different countries around the world.

The homeschool students created display boards about the countries and cooked a food to share with their friends.

Each student then was given time to tell what they had learned while researching their country.

The homeschool group includes families from Prairie Grove, Farmington and Fayetteville.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Millie and Addie Harrison of Prairie Grove selected Bolivia as their country for a project with their homeschool group. The food is called Sweet Corn Cake.