McGarrah’s quick draw hurrah

LINCOLN -- With the shot clock running down Cole McGarrah utilized a lateral dribble to free himself up and stuck a jumper giving Prairie Grove a 9-point lead with 1:33 left.

That proved too much for Lincoln to overcome. McGarrah scored 17 points and Cole Edmiston added 15 to lead Prairie Grove to a 47-40 rivalry win over Lincoln in nonconference boys basketball at Wolfpack Arena. Defense dominated, but McGarrah delivered momentum building buckets late in both halves during the Tuesday, Nov. 28 game in front of a packed house at Wolfpack Arena.

"That's what he does. For being a sophomore, he has a way. He can create a shot when he's guarded late in the clock. He's going to make a move and get himself clear," said Prairie Grove coach Steve Edmiston. "Those were huge shots, both at the end of the half and late there in the fourth he hit a big shot for us. He came to play and I love him because he's a sophomore, he's only going to get better from here."

McGarrah busted a 3-pointer at the horn to conclude the first half and send the Tigers into the locker room with a 19-15 lead. Maybe he did his homework, preparing for the rivalry game by watching the old Hanna-Barbera cartoon series, "Quick Draw McGraw," featuring a lanky mustang creating chaos in the Old West.

But unlike the pistol-packing horse, who wears a stetson cowboy hat, this McGarrah has no trouble clearing the holster, and he doesn't shoot at the wrong basket.

When Prairie Grove needs a bucket, the sophomore guard might borrow a catchphrase from "Quick Draw McGraw," and declare, "Now, hold on there, I'll do the thin'in' around here and don't you forget it."

The Wolves came into the contest undefeated at 8-0 and held early leads of 6-3 and 9-7 on Colt Cushing's 3-pointer. Cole Edmiston, the coach's son, tied the game with a putback and Blake Coughran gave the Tigers a 10-9 lead at the end of the first quarter with a free throw.

Neither team scored for nearly a three minute stretch of the second quarter. Cole Edmiston controlled a loose ball and scored to put the Tigers up 15-12 midway through the period.

"I got to hand it to Prairie Grove. They played really well. They outplayed us. We had chances where we probably could have given up. We didn't shoot it well, but I was proud of my guys. We kept fighting," said Lincoln coach Josh Ferrell.

At that juncture another drought for both teams lasted 2:17. They traded free throws. Bryson Karber made 1-of-2 for Lincoln and McGarrah did likewise for the Tigers.

"These kids know each other, playing summer ball together and against each other so there's a lot of history even coming in even just playing one time a year," Steve Edmiston said. "I wanted to really match their intensity. This is our first road game and I thought we did a great job of that. We matched it early."

Cushing drove the lane, got momentarily stripped of the ball, but got it back and scored bringing the Wolves within 16-15 in the last minute of the half. Lincoln twice turned the ball over on traveling violations in the last 34.6 seconds, which led to the first of McGarrah's quick draw hurrahs.

Ferrell wanted the Wolves to set aside their friendships with the Prairie Grove players and go all-out to win.

"That was kind of my biggest thing. I know they're all friends and stuff, but I try to relate to my guys. Mature teams can put that behind them and get past that and forget friendships and stuff during the game," Ferrell said.

Prairie Grove gained a little separation when the Wolves were assessed a technical foul in the third quarter. McGarrah made a technical free throw and the Tigers in-bounded. Carter Flumm turned it into a 4-point possession by burying a 3-pointer to give Prairie Grove a 27-21 lead.

Coming out of a time-out Lincoln went to Kayden Job on the low block. He powered the ball in, but 23 seconds later McGarrah went off again with a runner in the lane, then feeling it, got the shooter's bounce. The consecutive field goals provided Prairie Grove a 31-23 lead with 3:24 to play in the third.

Five straight points by Jace Edwards, including a 3-ball on the wing, extended Prairie Grove's advantage to 11, their largest lead of the game.

Kellar Price's 15-footer for Lincoln cut it to 36-27 at the end of the third quarter.

Jace Birkes scored on the offensive glass as the Wolves whittled the lead down to 36-30. McGarrah answered at the other end with a deep 3-pointer at the 4:07 mark of the fourth quarter.

Lincoln rallied with an 8-4 run over a 2:47 span to slash Prairie Grove's lead to 43-38 on four straight points from Kellar Price, highlighted by his trey from the top-of-the-key.

The Tigers' buckets during that stretch came from Alex Abshier's fast break layup and McGarrah's lateral move.

McGarrah and Edwards combined to make 2-of-4 free throws with Lincoln fouling to stop the clock.

Paxton Price's free throws got the Wolves within five points, trailing 45-40 with 29.8 seconds remaining. McGarrah put the finishing touches on the scoring by making his next two foul shots and Prairie Grove claimed a hard fought 47-40 win.

Job led Lincoln with 15 points. He was the only Wolf in double figures.

"Offensive struggle on both sides and then we made some free throws late. Defensively, I thought we were great. No. 32, Job, is a man in there. We got to work interior stuff, but I thought we just battled them to the bitter end and in the end we made plays, made free throws and got the W," Steve Edmiston said.

Prairie Grove 47, Lincoln 40

Prairie Grove^10^9^17^11^--^47

Lincoln^9^6^12^13^--^40

Lincoln (8-1): Kayden Job 7 0-0 15, Bryson Karber 1 3-6 5, Kellar Price 2 1-2 6, Paxton Price 1 2-2 5, Tre Campbell 1 2-4 4, Jace Birkes 1 1-2 3, Colt Cushing 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 9-16 40.

Prairie Grove (3-1): Cole McGarrah 5 5-8 17, Cole Edmiston 6 2-2 15, Carter Flumm 2 0-0 6, Jace Edwards 1 3-4 6, Alex Abshier 1 0-0 2, Blake Coughran 0 1-2 1. Totals 15 11-16 47.

3-Point Goals -- Lincoln 3 (Job, P. Price, K. Price). Prairie Grove 6 (McGarrah 2, Flumm 2, Cole Edmiston, Edwards).

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Prairie Grove sophomore Cole McGarrah passes cross-court while guarded by Lincoln junior Tre Campbell. McGarrah scored 17 points including two late free throws to ice the game for Prairie Grove in its, 47-40, win. The rivalry nonconference boys basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, showcased top notch efforts by both teams at Wolfpack Arena.

