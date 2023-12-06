Merry Christmas from Farmington

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Farmington fifth-grade PeeWee cheer members take a break during the Christmas Parade to perform for the judges and spectators set up across from the U.S. Post Office. They were the only group to perform a dance or cheer this year.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Farmington Cub Scout Troop 99 celebrated the Christmas movie, "Polar Express," as its entry in the parade on Saturday. The theme this year was Christmas movies.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Sherry Main "Nan" of Fayetteville takes a selfie with her grandson, Gunner Main, while waiting for the Farmington parade to start Saturday night.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader These inflatable snowmen had a nice ride in the Farmington Christmas Parade on Dec. 2.

Courtesy Farmington Chamber of Commerce Farmington Police Chief Brian Hubbard served as Grand Marshal for the 2023 Farmington Christmas Parade. Hubbard has been police chief for 16 years and been with the police department since 2000.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader First Apostolic Church was one of several churches that participated in the 2023 Farmington Christmas Parade. Musicians from the church entertained spectators along the parade route.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Farmington High's tennis team entered this float with a Grinch theme in Farmington's 2023 Christmas parade.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Clayton Williams, Farmington High assistant principal and a member of Farmington Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, has served as parade announcer since around 2006. He started when the stage was set up along Main Street in front of the former Marvins IGA grocery store.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Top Notch Athletics, a new dance/athletic studio in Farmington, entered this float in the Farmington Christmas Parade. The float features Disney's "Snow White" movie.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Girl Scout Troop 5404 used lots of ballons to decorate their Grinch-themed float in the Farmington Christmas Parade on Dec. 2. The parade is sponsored by Farmington Chamber of Commerce.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Farmington Brownie Girl Scout Troop 5099 won first place for its float in the 2023 Farmington Christmas Parade. This year's theme was Christmas movies and the sign on the troop's float said, "Wecome to Whoville." The Brownies called their float, "How the Grinch Stole the Girl Scout cookies." Farmington 5th grade cheer won second place with its float/performance and First Baptist Church received the third place award.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Colton (right) and twins Rylee and Kenslee have their picture made with Santa and Mrs. Claus after the Farmington Christmas Parade on Saturday night. In addition to the parade about 10 vendors and two food trucks set up as part of the Holiday Market for festivities.

