More Christmas happenings

FARMINGTON -- The city of Farmington celebrated Christmas on Dec. 2, now it's time for Prairie Grove and Lincoln to have their turn. Following are details for their events.

LINCOLN

Lincoln Christmas Parade

Lincoln's Christmas Parade, sponsored by Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, starts at at 4:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 9. Parade lineup is 4:15 p.m. at the middle school. The parade will go from the school and around the square, with Santa Claus riding on the fire truck at the end of the parade.

Christmas on the Square

The city of Lincoln will have its annual free Christmas on the Square from 5:30-7:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 9. The event includes Christmas dinners that will be handed out at the library, goodie bags, pony rides and kettle corn. All activities and food are free to participants. Santa Claus also will be there for photos and to meet with children.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Prairie Grove Christmas Tour of Homes

A new event, A Christmas Tour of Homes, will be held 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 9, in Prairie Grove. Tickets for $20 are available at Southern Mercantile, Daisies and Olives, Old School Vintage, and at the Prairie Grove Heritage Museum. The tour is sponsored by Heritage Museum and Prairie Grove Historical Society. Homes on the tour will be at these addresses: 216 W. Bush, 102 W. Bush, 202 E. Bush, 140 N. Neal, 201 Kate Smith and 603 N. Mock.

Prairie Grove Cocoa Crawl

Prairie Grove Chamber of Commerce is once again hosting its Cocoa Crawl in downtown Prairie Grove. The crawl will be held 4-6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 9. Mugs for $5 each will go on sale at participating merchants at 4 p.m. These mugs serve as the ticket to sample cocoa at each participating stop.

Holiday Parade of Lights

Prairie Grove's Christmas parade, called the Holiday Parade of Lights, will start at 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 9. The parade starts at the middle school, follows Mock Street to turn east onto Buchanan and turns onto South Pittman Street next to Mock Park. Santa Claus will be available for visits and photos after the parade at the American Legion building. Register to participate in this year's parade by contacting [email protected].