Pasta for the past

Maylon Rice/Special to Enterprise-Leader A great crowd turned out for the Past(a) For Preservation dinner on Dec. 2 in Prairie Grove. Above, Rick Ault, director of Prairie Grove Main Street, speaks to those attending the fundraiser at Venue 479 in downtown Prairie Grove. Main Street sponsored the event to raise awareness and money for the preservation of the American Legion and Masonic Lodge buildings in the downtown area. A silent auction and both table and business sponsorships were acknowledged at the $25 a plate dinner. A full story and more photos of the event will be in the Dec. 13 paper.

