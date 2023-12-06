Police report

FARMINGTON

Nathan Pleitner, 29, of Farmington, was cited Nov. 29 in connection with criminal use of a prohibited weapon.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Ty Murray, 22, of Watts, Okla., was arrested Nov. 18 in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of a controlled substance schedule 1 or 2, improper land usage, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on suspended license.

Mauricio Morales-Solis, 36, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Nov. 23 in connection with driving while license suspended for DWI, no interlock device.

Eric Coughran, 32, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Nov. 27 in connection with theft by receiving (2 counts), possession of a controlled substance schedule 1, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Isaac Perez, 43, of Prairie Grove, was cited Nov. 26 in connection with open container, no driver's license, no insurance.

Hector Huran-Lemus, 28, of Springdale, was cited Nov. 29 in connection with theft of services, tampering with utilities.

Kristie Fontenot, 49, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Nov. 29 in connection with inhaling intoxicating substance, resisting arrest.

Justin Lour, 28, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Nov. 28 in connection with terroristic threatening second degree, assault on a family member third degree.