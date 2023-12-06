RELIGION: Recipe boxes & binders

As a child, this time of year always meant one thing: Our house was about to be infiltrated by many new sights, and especially, smells! Our family would go and pick out a Christmas tree at the local Christmas tree lot, and the smell of pine would fill the house. We'd decorate that tree with bubble lights, glass ornaments and homemade baubles that had no business being hung on a Christmas tree -- except that our parents had an affinity for all of our art -- ugly or not. With a grand flourish, we would finalize the decorating by opening the shoebox that contained the tinsel that we'd pulled off the previous year's tree. Very soon, the smell of tinsel melting on a C7 Christmas tree light bulb would be infused into the cornucopia of Christmas aromas.

Most importantly, my mom would break out her old wooden box of recipes -- the piece de resistance! This wooden box contained index cards and scraps of magazines with the most incredible and time-tested recipes. Some were newly discovered. Some were handed down through the generations. You could tell which ones had been handed down by their yellowed, frayed edges. The remarkable penmanship was a sure sign that someone had taken painstaking time to write these recipes down for their progeny. When my mom pulled that box out of the cupboard -- it was about to get real!

Today, our recipe book at home is a little thing called Pinterest. Maybe you've heard of it? We have discovered some amazingly wonderful recipes this way. The internet can be a tool for good! When my wife, Samantha, starts pinning recipes on her page -- things are going to get very tasty, very quickly. Somehow, she has this knack for knowing a dud recipe when she sees one. We have happened upon some recipes that had no business being shared with the world. There are two things that do not belong together, under no circumstances: Tuna and Jell-o.

As you go through your recipes for this Christmas season, you'll probably come across lots of recipes calling for eggs. Eggs are an interesting component of many recipes. The truth is, once they're baked into something, they don't really have a taste. I can't taste eggs in Christmas cookies, nor can I taste them in Samantha's Christmas pancakes. I really can't even taste them in eggnog! But, as someone who knows from experience -- bake a recipe and forget to add them and you'll see what happens! The fact is, eggs are used as a binder -- they hold the recipe together, and without them, the whole thing would just fall apart, or come out very poorly.

In the first chapter of his letter written to the Colossians, Paul diverges from his letter-writing style and breaks out into a different writing style altogether. Maybe this is a well-known hymn of the time, maybe it's a creed spoken by the early church, it could even be a poem that was well known to the readers, maybe Paul wrote it. Regardless of all those options, one thing is clear: This section of Colossians contains some of the deepest Christ-centered language in the entire Bible.

In this "hymn," Paul relates to his readers that Christ is the creative force behind the entire world. I'll save the apologetics of creation for another article, but suffice it to say that all that we see and don't see was created by God. Right smack dab in the middle of this First Century Christ Hymn, we find this fittingly placed sentence:

He existed before anything else, and he holds all creation together. (Colossians 1:15-17)

Jesus Christ is The Great Binder! He holds everything together -- creation, humanity, salvation -- and especially, me. He holds me together a lot of times! There are times when I would simply fall apart were it not for my Savior who not only created me, but also keeps me from falling apart. He is essential to keeping me going.

This Christmas, we celebrate Christ, the Essential Light. The one who holds all things together!

Jeremy DeGroot is lead pastor at First Baptist Church Siloam Springs; a husband, daddy and musician. You can contact him via email at [email protected] or reach out on Facebook.