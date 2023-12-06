Restaurant inspections

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable one or more priority items. Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

Nov. 21

Tony's Burgers

103 E. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln.

Priority violations: Bottles of water were being stored in a drawer below raw animal food. Priority foundation violations: None. Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette