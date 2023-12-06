Rivalry barn burner in girls basketball

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Lincoln head girls basketball coach Brendan Wiley (standing) and his assistants (seated from left) Ashtin Brewer and Joe Snodgrass, had the Lady Wolves well-prepared for their Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, rivalry game against Prairie Grove. The Lady Wolves got out in transition and scored a number of fast break layups and dominated rebounding during the early stages of the game. Lincoln battled back from a 40-33 deficit and captured a 46-45 lead late in the fourth quarter, but lost 52-48 to Prairie Grove in the nonconference girls basketball game at Wolfpack Arena.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Prairie Grove sophomore Hope Kidd makes a layup with Lincoln sophomore Brinkley Moreton in hot pursuit during a nail-biting rivalry game. Kidd scored 6 points to help Prairie Grove earn a tough 52-48 nonconference girls basketball win at Lincoln's Wolfpack Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Prairie Grove sophomore Hope Kidd has her shot challenged on the baseline by Lincoln senior Sarah Snodgrass. The rivalry game went down to the wire before Prairie Grove pulled out a 52-48 nonconference girls basketball game at Lincoln's Wolfpack Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. Kidd scored 6 points for the Lady Tigers.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Lincoln sophomore Layni Birkes dribbles out of a pack of Lady Tigers after making a steal on the baseline. Birkes and the Lady Wolves were successful getting out in transition and scoring on the fast break during the early stages of the game. Lincoln rallied from a 7-point deficit to take a 1-point lead late in the fourth quarter, but suffered turnovers on two of its last three possessions that allowed Prairie Grove to win the rivalry nonconference girls basketball game at Lincoln's Wolfpack Arena, 52-48, on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Prairie Grove senior Ava Nall reaches out to maintain control of a high dribble while pushing the ball up the court. Nall's steal with five seconds left and ensuing free throws iced Prairie Grove's 52-48 victory over Lincoln during a heated nonconference girls basketball game at Wolfpack Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Prairie Grove senior Brea Chambliss gets open for a 3-point shot on the perimeter while Lincoln's Lena Skogen battles Prairie Grove's Bella Barnes on the low bock. Skogen scored 10 points for the Lady Wolves. The rivalry game changed leads twice in the final 1:09 and was tied at 48-48 with 34 seconds to go. Prairie Grove fashioned a 52-48 nonconference girls basketball win at Lincoln's Wolfpack Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Prairie Grove girls basketball coach Scott Reed used two time-outs during the first quarter to fix issues. Lincoln owned the boards at both ends of the court in the early going and was beating the Lady Tigers in transition. The Lady Wolves jumped out to a 14-3 lead in the first 5:35, forcing Prairie Grove to play from behind. Reed got his points across and the rivalry game became a barn burner. Prairie Grove needed two steals in the last 30 seconds to pull off a 52-48 nonconference girls basketball victory at Lincoln's Wolfpack Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Prairie Grove sophomore Hope Kidd concentrates at the free-throw-line. Kidd scored 6 points to help Prairie Grove hold off Lincoln during the Lady Tigers' 52-48 victory in nonconference girls basketball at Wolfpack Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023.

