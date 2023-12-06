Sports Column: Did fear factor play role in controversial ending?

Fear of Layne Taylor's ability to score in the closing seconds as he did in driving the length of the floor and converting a 3-point play against Conway causes some unusual reactions to game situations.

"We were shocked that they didn't put two guys on him. Most of the game they had two guys guarding him. I'd like to say that it was some great call, but it was just luck that he was able to get it," said Farmington coach Johnny Taylor, referring to the Cardinals' only home game thus far this season, a 78-75 win over Conway on Nov. 21, in which Layne Taylor beat the Wampus Cats off the dribble, got to the basket and cashed in on a 3-point play to break a tie with 2.5 seconds left.

That "fear factor" may have factored into Farmington's 60-58 loss in nonconference boys basketball to Benton on the Panthers' home court to conclude the Benton tournament Saturday.

In a controversial ending, the officials waved off a kicked ball that should have given Farmington the ball out-of-bounds with 1.5 seconds to go. During a scramble for a loose ball, a Benton player kicked it out-of-bounds. By rule a "kicked ball" belongs to the team that didn't kick the ball, which was Farmington, and the clock stops.

The officials huddled and decided it was game over with Benton winning 60-58.

On a positive note, Johnny Taylor hailed the defensive play of Cardinal senior forward Jaxon Berry for his efforts in containing Benton's 6-feet-9 star Terrion Burgess, who according to ESPN was ranked just outside the top 50 prospects in the nation as of Aug. 31.

"We held Terrion Burgess to 15 points for the second straight year. The guys around him were better this year," Johnny Taylor said.

Berry attained a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds and drew a charge. He was the double recipient of the "Board Belt" as leading rebounder, and the "Charge Chain" game honors.

Farmington played without 6-feet-5 junior Maddox Tetter, who sustained a broken nose against Conway and is out indefinitely.

"It doesn't help when you lose a 6-5 guy, but I thought Keegan Roberts and Ayden Lester filled in some of the minutes we were missing out of Teeter," Johnny Taylor said.

Johnny Taylor also expects Mason Simpson's scoring to go up as he adjusts to a new role in the absence of Teeter.

"Last year he was basically a guy, who could spot up and shoot from the corner. This year he's having to help break the press, guard the post. He's having to do so much for us to win that I think his scoring will go up once he gets used to that," Johnny Taylor said.

Layne Taylor's 33 points, 3 rebounds and 6 assists helped Farmington stay with Class 5A Benton before eventually bowing to the tournament hosts, 60-58. Layne Taylor was tabbed for the "TGHT, the game has toughness" award. Ayden Lester scored 3 points and pulled down 5 rebounds for the Cardinals (8-2), who absorbed their second loss of the season. Lester was named "Key Performer" for his work on the boards. Simpson added 6 points and 6 rebounds to take the "TNT" award.

"Layne, Jaxon and Sam Kirkman, they all got minutes last year so we knew what to expect from them, but we're starting to get more things figured out with our roster," Johnny Taylor said.

Farmington hosts the Cardinal Classic tournament at home this week, taking on Hot Springs Lakeside at 8 p.m. on Thursday, followed by a game against Vilonia on Friday at 6 p.m. and a Saturday contest versus Forrest City scheduled for 1:30 p.m. in Cardinal Arena.

Right now, Johnny Taylor's looking at flexibility in the lineup with Teeter out.

"If we play somebody who's got a big, that's post-oriented, we'll probably go with Zach Miller. If we go against somebody that's more guard-oriented, we'll probably look at one of the other guys," Johnny Taylor said.

Mark Humphrey is a sports writer for the Enterprise-Leader. The opinions expressed are the author's own.