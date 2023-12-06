What’s Happening

FARMINGTON

BLOOD DRIVE

The American Red Cross will sponsor a blood drive at Farmington United Methodist Church from 2-6 p.m., Tuesday, December 12. Everyone who donates will receive a $10 Amazon E-card.

LINCOLN

SENIOR CENTER ACTIVITIES

Lincoln Senior Center has regular activities each week for area senior adults. The ongoing activities are Mondays: 10 a.m., gospel singing; Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m., live music; Wednesdays, 12:15 p.m., Bingo.

CENTRAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

Special services in December at Central United Methodist Church will be the morning service at 11 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 17 where an ensemble of the high school band will play Christmas music. On Sunday, Dec. 24, cookies and cocoa will be offered at 3 p.m., with a candlelight service at 4 p.m.

PRAIRIE GROVE

BLOOD DRIVE

The American Red Cross will have a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 8, at Prairie Grove Public Library. Sign up for an appointment using the blood donor app or at redcrossblood.org. The sponsor code will be PGPL.

STATE PARK CHRISTMAS MUSIC

Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park will have a program called Christmas Music of the 1860s from 2-2:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 9 at Hindman Hall. Park Interpreter Mattison Griffin will lead the program on songs that were heard in camps and on the streets back home. Music helped lift spirits in times of war.

Christmas Open House

Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park will have a Christmas Open House, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 16 that includes 1800s cooking, living musicians, cookies and Father Christmas.