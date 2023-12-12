Prairie Grove Parade of Lights wows crowd

Prairie Oaks Baptist Church submitted this float decorated with large pieces of candy, using the theme: "Jesus is the Sweetest."
Santa Claus and his flying reindeer closed out the 2023 Prairie Grove Parade of Lights, sponsored annual by 2nd Saturday Trades Day. Prairie Grove Chamber of Commerce hosted its second Cocoa Crawl prior to the parade.
This scene of a flame flashing into the night sky brought a lot of excitement during Prairie Grove's Parade of Lights on Dec. 9. The float entry from Silver Lining Ballooning of Fayetteville won the award, "Most Original," from the judges.
This gingerbread house float submitted by Legend Realty won the award "Best Decorated" for the 2023 Prairie Grove Parade of Lights.
Photos by Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader
Megan Wood and Amanda Thulin with Prairie Grove Public Library or "Santa's Library," wave to spectators along the parade route in the Prairie Grove Parade of Lights on Dec. 9.
Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader
Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus visited with children to hear their Christmas wishes and for photos in the American Legion building after the Prairie Grove Parade of Lights on Dec. 9. Baby Sam Haffelder is fascinated by Mrs. Claus as his siblings, Eva Edgington and Mac Edgington, sit on Santa's lap. The children are from Prairie Grove.
One of the ladder trucks for SWEPCO was covered with Christmas lights and lit up the night sky along the Prairie Grove Christmas Parade of Lights. The float won the award for "Best Lights."