A mother’s crowning influence

FARMINGTON -- Farmington senior Reese Shirey signed a national letter of intent to play women's college basketball for Northeastern State University, of Tahlequah, Okla., at Cardinal Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

Reese was accompanied by her parents, Jason and Amber Shirey, and sibling, Rheid Shirey, 12, a Farmington seventh grader, and cousin Debbie Nelson at the signing ceremony. Her mother, Amber Shirey, played guard at the University of Arkansas, became part of the women's basketball coaching staff and now serves as women's basketball director of basketball operations.

Reese said her mother's career as a former Lady Razorback created a major influence on her athletic endeavors and said her mom is probably the reason she's had such success in basketball. After the signing ceremony, Enterprise-Leader Sports Editor Mark Humphrey interviewed Amber Shirey about her influence on Reese. This is a transcript of that interview.

WCEL: You played for the Lady Razorbacks and your daughter, Reese, has said that was a big influence for her. What do you think you've been able to do to help her based on your experience as a college athlete?

Amber Shirey: I think just her being around the game, me being on staff, she's been around the game a bunch and that's helped her basketball IQ and then just being able to work with her some and just kind of impart the little that I know. The thing about Reese is that she just has a really good work ethic. I think she's seen that from our players on the Razorbacks. She's just kind of grown up with that.

WCEL: As a mother you've been with her on the emotional rides, not only the highs with Farmington, but also a couple of devastating losses on the state finals in 2021 and 2022. What did you do to help her work through those disappointments?

Amber Shirey: That [2022] loss was pretty tough. She took it pretty hard. She felt she was responsible for it and I think it really motivated her. That's what I encouraged her, 'hey, use this as fuel to fuel that fire inside of you,' and I think that's what she did.

WCEL: How sweet was it to watch Reese and the Lady Cardinals finally win an outright state championship? They endured a 15-0 run by Nashville, yet pull it off in a game that went right down to the wire again.

Amber Shirey: Man, it was awesome. I think I was more nervous as a parent than I ever was as a player, but to see them be able to do that, to bounce back from that devastating defeat it was really special.

WCEL: Your husband, Jason, coaches Reese in softball. What do you think coaches need most from their wives and families?

Amber Shirey: Support, encouragement and love.

WCEL: Jason and Reese have also experienced some of those tough state tournament losses in softball. What do you do in those situations?

Amber Shirey: I usually steer clear for a little while anyway. Steer clear, give them some space and then we'll talk about if they want to talk about it.

WCEL: Describe some of your favorite memories of watching Reese play, not only in basketball, but also in softball here at Farmington?

Amber Shirey: That state championship game last year in basketball was awesome. It's just been fun to watch the school, the community and the team embrace her. She came over here in the ninth grade. That's been really neat. In softball, getting to see her play for her dad. I wasn't sure quite how that would work out, but they do pretty good with it and I think that's been really special bonding time for them.

WCEL: Did you have any conversations with Jenna Lawrence last year during her senior season at Farmington knowing that she was going to become a Lady Razorback and you've already had that experience?

Amber Shirey: We talked a little bit, but, you know, Jenna's a great player. She's very mature and she knows the game very well and had seen college players and knows the work that it takes to put in and so she's going to be a great player for us.

WCEL: To be successful in girls basketball for ladies basketball what do you need most, what does a team need to be successful?

Amber Shirey: Obviously, you need to have some talent. That goes a long way, but to me it's sometimes, if you don't have talent you're not going to win, but also it's the chemistry and the work ethic that the team has. Sometimes you can have a less talented team, but if you've got that cohesiveness it goes a long ways. I think in girls [basketball] that's really important.

WCEL: What's the biggest impact you've seen Reese have on her younger sisters?

Amber Shirey: Her younger sister really looks up to her. I think [through] her work ethic, Reese has been a really good example for her, and Rheid, the younger one, the light bulb's just now starting to go on that, 'hey, what you put into it, you get out [of it], so I think Reese has been a good influence in that regard.