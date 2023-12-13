Christmas cheer

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Francisco Cortez, branch administrator with Arvest Bank for the Farmington, Prairie Grove, Lincoln, West Fork and Elkins branches, places gift items in these bags that will be delivered to the homebound who receive Meals on Wheels in this area.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Employees with Arvest Bank at Farmington, West Fork, Prairie Grove and Lincoln deliver Christmas bags to Lela Hampton (center in black overalls) to be given to those homebound on Meals On Wheels in Farmington and West Fork. Arvest provided 122 bags to the Farmington Senior Center, 71 bags to Prairie Grove Senior Center and 55 bags to Lincoln Senior Center. Gifts include fruit, paper products, food, socks, a calendar and water bottles. Arvest associates raised the money for the gifts by paying $2 to wear jeans on Fridays.

