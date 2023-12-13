Farmington grads receive Otwell scholarships

Two trusts were created from the will of Lela Otwell, forming the "Wayne S. Montgomery Scholarship Trust" and the "Russell and Clara Montgomery Broyles Memorial Fund."

The following Farmington High 2023 graduates received scholarships from the "Wayne S. Montgomery Scholarship Trust" -- Naomi Polanski, $3,000 scholarship; Scout Morrison and Lindsey Scogin, $2,000 scholarships; Case Enderland, Will Hellard, Raylee Keegans, Carter Moad, Megan Parrish, Kamden Petree, Skyler Riddle, Kamryn Uher, Zaina VanLandingham, and Sam Wells, $300 scholarships.

"Russell and Clara Montgomery Broyles Memorial Fund" recipients for the Farmington Class of 2023 are Katie Lewis, Scout Morrison and Naomi Polanski, $3,000 each, and Kaylee Hodge, who received a $500 scholarship.