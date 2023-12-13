Farmington pre-K pedal track presented to board

FARMINGTON -- Students involved in EAST at Farmington Junior High gave a presentation at the school board's meeting last month on a pedal track they created for the school district's new pre-K program.

Farmington School Board held its Nov. 27 meeting in the pre-K cafeteria, and the agenda also included a presentation from pre-K Director Angela Dooly, who gave an update on the first three months of the new program.

The new pre-K program is located in the building that once housed Ledbetter Intermediate School. For the first year, the program has 60 students, 20 students in three classes. Staff includes three certified teachers, three assistants and a secretary.

The EAST students designed the pedal track and then painted it on the former basketball court for Ledbetter.

The students said they received their inspiration from other tracks they saw online and worked with school district staff for advice on painting the track. It was a challenge, they said, because they painted on hot summer days. They hope that future EAST students will add more activities for children in the space.

Dooly said pre-K classes are hands-on learning, observing, asking a lot of questions, play-based centers and "just lots of fun."

She said the activities will make a huge difference for the children going into kindergarten next year.

"They are going to be kindergarten ready," she added.

The year started with an open house for parents, and before school started, the staff had connected with parents of all 60 students.

The program has held many celebrations this year, she said. Students learned about being thankful, about going to the dentist, had a visit from the fire department, painted pumpkins with family and had photos with Santa.

Dooly introduced her staff to the school board, calling them her "dream team."

"None of this would have been possible without the amazing team we have," Dooly said. "They step up before I ever need to ask them."

She also thanked Stephanie Pinkerton, assistant superintendent, for her work in making sure the pre-K program was ready to open this year.

"I think we're well on our way to becoming a family of friends," Dooly said.

Plans for the future include a new playground for children. The school board at its Nov. 27 meeting approved purchasing playground equipment from Hahn Enterprises, Inc., of New Orleans, La., for $26,381, which includes equipment, installation and mulch. A $10,000 grant from Arvest Bank will be used to help pay for some of the costs.

Equipment will include climbing items, a crawl tunnel and a playset with a slide.

The high school's FFA students also have volunteered to take tires donated by H&R Tire and Auto, Inc., of Fayetteville, and paint them to create a tunnel on the playground.