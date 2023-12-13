First Security Bank to honor Frye

FARMINGTON -- First Security Bank will hold a reception in the honor of Josh Frye and his service to the bank and community from 5-7 p.m., Monday, Dec. 18 at the Farmington branch, 191 W. Main St..

Frye, vice president of commercial lending at First Security Bank, is moving to the insurance industry at Northwest Mutual.

Frye, a 15-year banker with First Security, Farmington Citizen of the Year in 2019 and an active member of the community, presently is president of Farmington Chamber of Commerce.