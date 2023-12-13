Henry signs with NSU

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove senior Lexie Henry signed a national letter of intent to play women's college basketball for Northeastern State, of Tahlequah, Okla., on Friday. The 5-9 guard came into last week averaging 21.7 points and 8 rebounds per-contest, an improvement over last year's numbers when she averaged 18.5 points and 4.4 rebounds as a junior. Henry was named All-Conference and All-State last season. Among her accolades, she was honored as MVP of the West Fork Tournament the last two years and named to an All-Tournament team at Harrison.

Last week, Henry led the Lady Tigers into the finals of the Booneville Tournament. She's put up big numbers this season, scoring 25 points and pulling down 10 rebounds against Mountainburg. Henry got on track for 31 points against Paris in the semifinals of the West Fork tournament. She had another double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds in a nonconference win over Class 5A Siloam Springs, scored 22 against Class 6A Rogers and 21 in a rivalry contest that went down to the wire before the Lady Tigers won 52-48 at Lincoln's Wolfpack Arena on Nov. 28.