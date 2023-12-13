‘Let it snow’

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader PG Telco won the "Overall Float" award with its festive snow scene in the 2023 Christmas Parade of Lights on Saturday, Dec. 9. The streets in the downtown area were packed with spectators watching the annual parade sponsored by 2nd Saturday Trades Day. This year's parade had more than 60 floats and vehicles. See more photos on Page 6A.

