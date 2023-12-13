Light pierces the darkness

Before we moved to Siloam, my family and I lived in Georgia. We lived in a 3-story house - and what comes along with it: lots and lots of stairs! By noon, I usually always hit my "stair goal" for the day on my Fitbit. Another "bonus" of living in suburbs south of Atlanta was a house surrounded by tall Georgia pines and thick timber. My wife loved it! I wasn't such a huge fan, I would get claustrophobic at times. I am a "big sky" kind of guy - it's what struck me about Northwest Arkansas: skies for miles in every direction! Now, we live in a new subdivision with one to two trees in each yard, and none of those trees over 15 feet tall - it's quite the juxtaposition.

Darkness seemed to creep into the house well before sundown each day. If Samantha or I ever asked any of our children to go upstairs to fetch something from their rooms, they always had the same method: flip on every light switch in the house. They didn't like the dark either. One switch that they never failed to flip was the switch for the chandelier that hung in the main entryway - it illuminated the entire stairway and upstairs hallway. It was massive - and it gave off an incredible amount of light. They wouldn't dream of going up the stairs without it lit.

The light equaled security. They felt safe because they knew nothing sinister was lurking in the shadows of our safe, comfortable suburban home. Even though we always assured them that there was nothing of which they should be afraid, they still went through this "light flipping ritual" each time. Kids don't like the dark, most people don't - mainly because there is fear involved.

I'm reminded of the conversation between Marv and Harry, better known as The Wet Bandits, from the movie Home Alone: "Kids are afraid of the dark," quipped Marv. Quickly Harry responded, "You're afraid of the dark, too, Marv!"

We don't like the dark. Thankfully, there's an answer for the dark: light. The light shines in the darkness and opens our eyes and minds to truth - just like children flipping on light switches. When a child goes into a dark room and turns on a light, two things happen. First, the light gives their eyes the perception that nothing sinister is there, and then the light allows their minds to comprehend that they are safe. Their eyes see, then their minds comprehend.

There is a darkness more foul than a moonless midnight, more sinister than a dark room: darkness of the heart, darkness of the soul. Thankfully, there's a solution for that as well!

Jesus spoke to the people once more and said, "I am the light of the world. If you follow me, you won't have to walk in darkness, because you will have the light that leads to life." (John 8:12)

I'm sure we've all watched movies where someone enters a cave or dark room with a blazing torch or flashlight. You never see the character hold the torch or flashlight behind them - it is always held in front of them: they follow the light. The light doesn't follow them. That perfectly illustrates what Jesus means when He says, "I am the light of the world." His next statement, "if you follow me," is incumbent upon us actually letting Him lead us and guide us. Too many times, especially at this time of year, we get busy or distracted and run ahead of the Light and find ourselves in darkness, confusion, or stress. Christmas is centered on Christ coming to us, not us working our way to Him. His mission was to lead us - that leading still continues through His Holy Spirit. When those in darkness fully realize the True Light - salvation, security, and victory are theirs. Christmas is a mission of light. The Light of the World shining bright to eradicate the darkness.

"Guide us to Thy perfect light" is the closing line of the chorus from "We Three Kings," written in 1857 by John Henry Hopkins, Jr. I've always stayed at a distance from this carol, but given another chance - I've discovered the words of victory sung in the final stanza! Do yourself a favor and give it another try, like I did - you'll be glad you did!

Listen: "We Three Kings" by Tommee Profitt and We The Kingdom.

Jeremy DeGroot is Lead Pastor at FBC Siloam Springs, a husband, daddy, and musician.You can contact him via email at [email protected] or reach out on Facebook. The opinions expressed are those of the author.