Lincoln bench shines with extended minutes

LINCOLN -- Ten players scored for Lincoln as the Lady Wolves ran away from the NWA Hornets, 62-13, in a nonconference girls basketball contest at Wolfpack Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

Sarah Snodgrass led the Lady Wolves (5-3) with 14 points, while Hannah Remington chipped in 13.

Lincoln coach Brendan Wiley felt an upswing with Remington displaying a nice shooting touch, highlighted by a 3-pointer.

"It's really great to see that. Her feeling comfortable out there shooting the basketball and getting into a rhythm. I thought she played great," Wiley said.

Lincoln's bench produced 24 points seeing extended minutes on the court with a big lead. The Lady Wolves were up by 25 points, 43-8, at halftime and 57-10 going into the fourth quarter.

"They played extremely hard and we saw a lot out of them tonight. I'm glad that I got to see them do a lot of great things," Wiley said.

The first player off the bench, Brinkley Moreton, knocked down a trey and added 5 points. Moreton's expanded her basketball IQ and developed a knack for reading opponents, knowing when to double team the ball. She created a number of deflections and turnovers.

"She's really smart playing off the ball. She reads the defense real well and I thought she played great tonight," Wiley said.

Kaylin Osnes hit a pair of 3-pointers. She and Makenzie Quinn finished with 6 points apiece. Quinn's relentlessness caused multiple turnovers.

"I was real impressed tonight. I thought both of them played really well," Wiley said.

Multiple sport athlete Kristine Rhine scored 4 points and demonstrated her raw athleticism and penchant for hustle. On one play late in the third, Rhine slid down the lane as Zella Pomeroy drove baseline. Zella Pomeroy saw her open and passed off. Rhine put the ball in the hoop. Wiley's got one more tool to work with.

"She's a great kid and she works really hard. She's not scared of physicality. She goes in there, she boxes out and rebounds. She does things like that," Wiley said.

Sisters Zoe Pomeroy (5 points) and Zella Pomeroy (3 points) combined to make 6-of-8 free throws, giving Wiley a look at a potential lineup when the Lady Wolves need to protect a lead and make free throws. They can both also draw fouls against defenses with their ability to put the ball on the floor and drive.

"They're great kids. They work extremely hard," Wiley said.

In the starting lineup, Wiley's entrusted sophomore Birkes as the primary ball-handler.

"She's really quick and athletic and she does a great job running the point-guard for us. Tonight she had some great looks at the rim. She definitely was able to get the ball in transition and push the ball up for us," Wiley said.

Lauren Tinkler led the Lady Hornets (0-1) with 6 points.

Lincoln 62, NWA Hornets 13

NWA Hornets^6^2^2^3^--^13

Lincoln^16^27^12^5^--^62

Lincoln (5-3): Sarah Snodgrass 7 0-0 14, Hannah Remington 6 0-0 13, Kaylin Osnes 2 0-0 6, Makenzie Quinn 3 0-0 6, Brinkley Moreton 2 0-0 5, Zoe Pomeroy 1 3-4 5, Lena Skogen 1 2-2 4, Kristen Rhine 2 0-0 4, Zella Pomeroy 0 3-4 3, Layni Birkes 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 7-9 62.

NWA Hornets (0-1): Lauren Tinkler 2 1-2 6, Neveah Deadman 1 1-4 3, Asha Mora 1 0-0 2, Bethany Sistoso 1 0-0 2. Totals 5 2-8 13.

3-Point Goals -- Lincoln 4 (Osnes 2, Moreton, Remington). NWA Hornets 1 (Tinkler).