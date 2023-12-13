Merry Christmas from Lincoln

This wagon decorated with Christmas lights in the Lincoln Christmas Parade came from Legend Realty.
Caroline Harrison, 9, of Lincoln, watches the Lincoln Christmas Parade with many others gathered around Lincoln Square on Saturday, Dec. 9. The parade started at the middle school and circled the square a couple times.
Santa Claus met with children in the gazebo following Lincoln's Christmas Parade. Here, Brooks Bailey, 7, (left) Ruby Littrell, 7, and Ally Bailey, 4, all of Lincoln, tell Santa what they want for Christmas. Wishes included a remote car, computer with YouTube, baby doll and stroller. In the background, people are already in line to pick up free chicken dinners provided by the city of Lincoln and Tyson Foods. The to-go boxes were handed out at Lincoln Public Library.
Lincoln Fire Department provided a ride for Santa Claus to close out the Lincoln Christmas Parade on Dec. 9.
Photos by Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader
Donna Thompson served as grand marshal for Lincoln's Christmas Parade sponsored by Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, Dec. 9. Thompson, who is retired from Lincoln Consolidated School District, served children in the area for many years as the chairperson for the Happy Hearts program and with Bright Futures Lincoln.
Washington County Baptist Church entered this float in the Lincoln Christmas Parade telling about the first Christmas when Jesus was born to Mary and Joseph.