Merry Christmas from Lincoln

Santa Claus met with children in the gazebo following Lincoln's Christmas Parade. Here, Brooks Bailey, 7, (left) Ruby Littrell, 7, and Ally Bailey, 4, all of Lincoln, tell Santa what they want for Christmas. Wishes included a remote car, computer with YouTube, baby doll and stroller. In the background, people are already in line to pick up free chicken dinners provided by the city of Lincoln and Tyson Foods. The to-go boxes were handed out at Lincoln Public Library.

