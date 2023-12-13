OPINION: ‘It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas’ — 2023!

No doubt there will be a "Merry Christmas" message from Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders' administration coming out soon.

There will also be a direct focus from her on social media for all of us to remember that long ago scriptural revelation about a baby being born in Bethlehem is the message to dwell upon.

But folks, the Christmas Spirit, that lithe super good feeling we all get this time of year ... Well, it may not just be so strong this year.

The wars raging, especially in the Middle East and the long, drawn-out struggle in Ukraine, has dulled our humanitarian senses to all the death and mayhem around the world.

Not one of the seven or eight (at last count) campaigning Republicans seeking the nomination for President brought up the holidays in their much-bally-hooed debate during the past weeks.

They were still too busy pointing fingers at one another, tossing out subtle debate traps and hammering away our fears of safety.

Not much positive news from the Democratic parties' Presidential candidates, including President Joe Biden, so let's move along.

While our governor has been traversing the nation, politicking for others in "Red" and not so "Red States," she's not often used that $19,000 lectern, especially since that ill-purchased object has garnered so much negative reaction.

She has, bless her heart, still managed to try to deliver good economic news of plant extensions, new tourism initiatives, and even defending law and order issues. She is always speaking from a podium to bring hopeful news, but there is still a great pall to her speeches given her schoolyard tendencies to fly off script with any contrived or imagined barbed criticism of her administration.

Veteran legislators tell me that the upcoming fiscal session -- just after the March primary -- will be one of the hardest for any governor, let alone this one during her first term as governor.

There will also be several brawls in committee over audits, meager agency budgets and cuts in services to taxpayers. These and other austere measures the state will take are likely to derail some, if not all, the bravado that entrenched legislators will hope to carry to the campaign stump over the summer and into the November General Election.

But if cuts to state services are a reality, how will these cuts be explained to the taxpayers?

It is almost Christmas, so I feel compelled to deliver some better, if not good news for the holiday.

Arkansans will reach down deep to help their fellow man.

They always do.

Those bell ringers for the Salvation Army will, as always, do a good job. The "take" overall may be down, but the needs of many will still be met this season.

Church after church in our communities will have a "holiday give away," of food, coats, gifts, and encouragement. Literal throngs of people will show up and take away the donated goods.

The local food pantries of Northwest Arkansas will show empty shelves, but only after the needy have been given sustenance for the holidays.

And story after story will be told about individuals opening their hearts, pocketbooks, businesses and even their homes for those who need to know that others care.

It's almost Christmas.

There is still time to do something good, something beneficial and something that can help fill that void that too much over-commercialization and this vile yammering on politics has built deep within us.

I am wishing each of you a Merry Christmas and not just to fill the squiggly inked up letters on this page.

Having a Merry Christmas is, always, up to you.

Reach out to those in need.

Contribute to those causes who help those less fortunate.

Volunteer your time in these short hours left before the sun goes down on a night in which we all believe deep within our heart of hearts something great indeed did occur which changed the world.

And that belief can still change your world today if you will only allow it to do so.

Merry Christmas everyone.

Maylon Rice is a former journalist who worked for several Northwest Arkansas publications. He can be reached via email at [email protected].