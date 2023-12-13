Police report

PRAIRIE GROVE

Chrisel Frazier, 54, of Springdale, was arrested Nov. 30 in connection with possession of a controlled substance schedule VI, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on suspended license.

Kevin Bowlin, 46, of Springdale, was arrested Nov. 30 in connection with possession of a controlled substance schedule VI, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jareth Cavaness, 28, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Dec. 1 in connection with DWI, careless and prohibited driving.

Billy Gray, 30, of Prairie Grove, was cited Dec. 8 in connection with theft of property, shoplifting.

Andrew Henning, 32, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Dec. 9 in connection with assault on a family member or household member, third degree.

Benjamin Vetter, 19, of Fayetteville, was arrested Dec. 10 in connection with DWI, careless and prohibited driving, minor in possession of alcohol, possession of fraudulent/altered ID.

Kyla Clouthier, 20, of Fayetteville, was cited Dec. 10 in connection with minor in possession of alcohol.

Noah Lynch, 18, of Fayetteville, was cited Dec. 10 in connection with minor in possession of alcohol.

FARMINGTON

Ivan Zambrand, 31, of Springdale, was cited Dec. 4 in connection with ignition interlock device violation.

Mary Barton, 66, of Farmington, was arrested Dec. 5 in connection with driving while intoxication and careless driving.

James Johnson, 64, of Salisaw, Okla., was arrested Dec. 10 in connection with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.