PREP BASKETBALL: Farmington’s 3-point shooting leads to early blowout of Forrest City

FARMINGTON -- With only two minutes elapsed in their game Saturday afternoon, Farmington's boys were locked in an 8-8 deadlock with Forrest City.

Things had drastically changed over the next three minutes. The Cardinals' offense shifted into another gear and they quickly were on their way to an 86-59 blowout victory during the Bad Boy Mowers Cardinal Classic in Cardinal Arena.

"Well, we shot it really, really well," Farmington Coach Johnny Taylor said. "When Sam Kirkman, Cameron Crisman, Layne (Tayor), Mason Simpson and Jaxon Berry -- those guys are hitting perimeter shots, we're almost impossible to guard. I thought our guys did a great job of offensive rebounding pursuit and spraying it out because we were shooting it so well."

Farmington (11-2) actually started the outburst with an Ayden Lester free throw before the trio of Berry, Layne Taylor and Kirkman went to work. Each of those players hit two shots -- with four of them being from 3-point range -- and gave the Cardinals a 26-8 cushion with 2:50 remaining in the first quarter.

Forrest City broke that scoring stretch with a T.D. Wright bucket moments later, but that only allowed Farmington to start another run. Layne Taylor hit another 3-pointer and two free throws, then Kirkman and Berry drilled a 3-point shot apiece to give the Cardinals a 36-10 lead to end the first quarter.

Farmington continued to pour on the offense, thanks to the Cardinals' 13-of-23 shooting from 3-point range in the first half. The Cardinals led by as much as 64-27 after a Layne Taylor 3-pointer -- his fifth of the first half -- before they took a 64-31 cushion into the locker room at intermission.

"It's just so demoralizing when you play pretty good defense and stop a drive, then we swing it and get a shot," Johnny Taylor said. "And we've got guys just knocking down threes."

Farmington's offense cooled down in the second half, but that didn't keep the Cardinals from causing the running clock to be in effect through the entire fourth quarter. Farmington enjoyed an 80-47 cushion late in the third quarter when it called time and began mass substitutions throughout the rest of the game.

"In the second half, we were working on some stuff," Johnny Taylor said. "I thought Kirkman did a great job of contesting a shot into a leakout. Jaxon Berry did a great job on some of our burn-cut action, and all the guys knew Layne was on the verge of a triple-double, so they were into that."

Berry finished with 28 points to lead Farmington, which opens 4A-1 Conference play next week at home against Berryville. Layne Taylor had 27 points along with 12 rebounds and 10 assists, while Kirkman added 16 points.

Hot Springs Lakeside 56, Ozark Catholic 27

In Saturday's earlier game, Lakeside's defense pressure overwhelmed Ozark Catholic early, and the Class 1A Griffins suffered a loss to the Class 5A Rams.

Ozark Catholic suffered 10 turnovers in the first quarter alone thanks to Lakeside's full-court defense, and the Rams rolled to an early 26-7 lead. Lakeside then led 34-15 at halftime and pulled away by outscoring Ozark Catholic 19-8 in the third quarter.

Shep Newcomb had 15 points for the Griffins, who will host County Line in a 1A-1 West Conference game Tuesday in Rogers.