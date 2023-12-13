What’s Happening

FARMINGTON
LIBRARY MOVIE TIMES
Farmington Public Library will show the "Polar Express" from 3-4:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 20 and will have Dessert and a Movie for adults with the movie, "A Haunting in Venice," from 1:30-4 p.m., Friday, Dec. 29.
LINCOLN
CENTRAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
Special services in December at Central United Methodist Church will be the morning service at 11 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 17, where an ensemble of the high school band will play Christmas music. On Sunday, Dec. 24, cookies and cocoa will be offered at 3 p.m., with a candlelight service at 4 p.m.
PRAIRIE GROVE
CHRISTMAS OPEN HOUSE
Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park will have a Christmas Open House, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 16, that includes 1800s cooking, living musicians, cookies and Father Christmas.
MASONIC LODGE BREAKFAST
Prairie Grove Masonic Lodge will have its monthly breakfast, 6-10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 16. Donations for the breakfast will benefit the lodge, located at 114 N. Mock St.
FREE CHRISTMAS MEAL
A Prairie Grove Community Christmas Breakfast will be held 8-10:30 a.m., Monday, Dec. 25 at American Legion Hall, 120 S Neal St.