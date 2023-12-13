What’s Happening

FARMINGTON

LIBRARY MOVIE TIMES

Farmington Public Library will show the "Polar Express" from 3-4:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 20 and will have Dessert and a Movie for adults with the movie, "A Haunting in Venice," from 1:30-4 p.m., Friday, Dec. 29.

LINCOLN

CENTRAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

Special services in December at Central United Methodist Church will be the morning service at 11 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 17, where an ensemble of the high school band will play Christmas music. On Sunday, Dec. 24, cookies and cocoa will be offered at 3 p.m., with a candlelight service at 4 p.m.

PRAIRIE GROVE

CHRISTMAS OPEN HOUSE

Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park will have a Christmas Open House, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 16, that includes 1800s cooking, living musicians, cookies and Father Christmas.

MASONIC LODGE BREAKFAST

Prairie Grove Masonic Lodge will have its monthly breakfast, 6-10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 16. Donations for the breakfast will benefit the lodge, located at 114 N. Mock St.

FREE CHRISTMAS MEAL

A Prairie Grove Community Christmas Breakfast will be held 8-10:30 a.m., Monday, Dec. 25 at American Legion Hall, 120 S Neal St.