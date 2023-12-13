Wolves’ bench promising

LINCOLN -- Lincoln coach Josh Ferrell has a good problem, there's depth and ability deep into the Wolves' varsity boys basketball roster.

He got a chance to use that depth as Lincoln jumped out to a 13-2 lead on the way to demolishing the NWA Hornets, 59-31, in nonconference boys basketball at Wolfpack Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

"We do have a little bit of depth and we've got to figure out ways to get those guys in and make it efficient and make everybody kind of click together cause right now some groups are clicking and some groups aren't," Ferrell said. "Us coaches, that's our job to figure out how that works and what groups, what kids, work well with others. I think one of our strengths is we do have a deep bench."

Four of five starters scored in the initial outburst. Bryson Karber hit a pair of free throws. Kayden Job took a rebound coast-to-coast. Tre Campbell swiped an outlet pass, then put in his own miss and added a free throw. Paxton Price stole an in-bounds pass that led to Jace Birkes' putback as the Wolves poured on the press.

Birkes gained control of a loose ball and took off, finding Karber for a basket.

The Hornets scored the next three points to stop the run. Lincoln engineered a second run, 15-6, to close out the first quarter leading 28-11. Kellar Price contributed four points in that run off the bench, including a stickback with five seconds to go in the quarter.

Ferrell liked the way the Wolves executed after the emotional letdown coming off a 47-40 loss to Prairie Grove the week before. Lincoln didn't look like that disappointment had any lingering effects.

"That was one of my messages to them, how are we going to respond to losing a big game, an emotional game like that? I thought we responded well. Our challenge to them was to move on, play as hard as you can play, and just keep working hard," Ferrell said.

He wants the Wolves to be a tough, hard-nosed team with a short memory.

"No matter what happens, just forget it, move on and keep pressing on. I thought we handled it very well. We still got to shoot it better than we are, but I thought we responded really well after that tough loss," Ferrell said.

Lincoln bumped the lead up to 20 points midway through the second period.

Job cut to the basket on an in-bounds play underneath Lincoln's goal and Birkes came across the baseline, taking a dish from Campbell to score a sensational reverse layup.

The Hornets took time-out, but that only allowed the Wolves to rest.

When play resumed Lincoln swelled its lead up to 30 points and beyond. Campbell hit a three, then pulled up from 10 feet, scoring twice in 26 seconds.

The Hornets' Blaine Greer displayed his athleticism by switching the ball from one hand to the other and scoring on a dance down the lane.

Kellar Price had a hand in two scoring plays in the last minute of the first half. He scored on the offensive glass, then drove and dished to Karber for a layup.

Greer knocked down a 3-pointer from the wing. Greer finished with 14 points to pace the Hornets, who trailed 46-18 at the half.

Both coaches agreed to a running clock for the entire second half.

Lincoln led 55-27 after three quarters.

Campbell scored 17 points to lead the Wolves. Karber had 16, Birkes 10 and Job 8.

Lincoln 59, NWA Hornets 31

NWA Hornets^11^7^9^4^--^31

Lincoln^28^18^9^4^--^59

Lincoln (9-1): Tre Campbell 6 3-5 17, Bryson Karber 6 2-2 16, Jace Birkes 4 2-2 10, Kayden Job 4 0-0 8, Kellar Price 2 0-0 4, Colt Cushing 1 0-0 2, Kaiden Key 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 7-9 59.

NWA Hornets (0-2): Blaine Greer 4 5-6 14, Austin Rogers 2 1-2 5, Connor Baber 2 0-0 5, Josh Castaneda 2 0-0 4, Jace Hudsonpillar 1 0-0 3. Totals 11 6-8 31.

3-Point Goals -- Lincoln 4 (Karber 2, Campbell 2). NWA Hornets 3 (Greer, Baber, Hudsonpillar).