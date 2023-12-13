Wolves sport vivid colors

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Lincoln Colors Day Court, (back row from left) senior escort Paxton Price, Queen Sarahi Hernandez, escort Kellar Price, and senior Sarah Snodgrass, with attendants (from left) Ben Allred, Freya Conner and Lukas Birkes.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Lincoln freshman maid Jacey Provence, escorted by her father and sophomore Kaiden Key.

Staff Photo Lincoln freshman maid Paisley Huffaker, escorted by her grandfather.

Staff Photo Lincoln junior maid Jasmine Debolt, escorted by her father and junior Edwin Arreola.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Lincoln junior maid Makayla Lee, escorted by her father and junior Colt Cushing.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Lincoln junior maid Kelsey Longwith, escorted by her father and senior Paxton Price.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Lincoln junior maid Makenna Doyle, escorted by her father and junior Caden Brewer.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Lincoln 2023 Colors Day Queen Sarahi Hernandez, escorted by seniors Paxton Price (let) and Kellar Price.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Lincoln senior Sarahi Hernandez was crowned queen of the 2023 Colors Day celebration prior to varsity basketball games against Decatur on Friday at Wolfpack Arena.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Lincoln senior maid Emily Ruvalcaba, escorted by her father and junior Bryson Karber.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Lincoln senior maid Isabel Cenobio, escorted by her father and sophomore Kayden Job.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Lincoln senior maid Kaylin Osnes, escorted by her father and sophomore Hunter Diddle

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Lincoln Colors Day attendants (from left) Ben Allred, Freya Conner and Lukas Birkes, escorted by senior Sarah Snodgrass

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Lincoln senior maid Sarahi Fernandez escorted by her father and senior Kellar Price.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Lincoln senior maid Zella Pomeroy, escorted by her brother, Kevin Pomeory, and senior Jace Birkes.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Lincoln sophomore maid Hannah Remington, escorted by her father and sophomore Alex Harris.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Lincoln sophomore Johana Vazquez-Guzman, escorted by her father and sophomore Cameron Renfroe.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Lincoln sophomore maid Layni Birkes, escorted by her father, Deon Birkes, and junior Tre Campbell.

