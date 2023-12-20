Bob Folsom Elementary School

Ms. Davis's 1st grade class

Dear Santa,

My name is Dylan. I have ben good. I want a Ifone fourteen. I want $1000000000000. I need a robote. I miss you.

From, Dylan

Dear Santa,

My name is Carson. I want a no gravudey car and I want a rumote helucapter. I need new pjamuse.

Love, Carson

Dear Santa,

I want new clothes and a toy.

From, Christopher

Dear Santa,

My name is Gerritt. Iv been oky. I need you to help my mom. I whant a lankybox mrch.

Love, Gerritt

Dear Santa,

Have you seen a train? I wat a ipad.

Love, Barrett

Dear Santa,

My name is Sloan. I am ok this year. I want a magic mixie and Christmas decrashins. I need a candle for my house. P.S. have a good day.

From, Sloan

Dear Santa,

My name is Justyce. I have bin good. I wants phone. I wants ipad. I neeb shos. Have a god cresmus.

Love, Justyce

Dear Santa,

My name is Ashlynn. I what a ipab pleese and i need drees and i ben ok merry chrismas.

Love, Ashlynn

Dear Santa,

My name is Jewel. I have bin good this yire. I want a barbe doll and i need a baby doll i need a neklis.

Love, Jewel

Dear Santa,

My name is Brady. I wat nall and makup. I hav bin good!!!

Love, Brady

Dear Santa,

I want a robot. I want a barbie salon. I want a golden lamborgini.

Love, Zada

Dear Santa,

I want a cat toy for Beans.

Love, Bryson

Dear Santa,

I hav bin god this year. I wut sum dog tos for miy dog and a tecup pupe and I wut a kadol and miy name is Hope.

Love, Hope

Dear Santa,

I want a new ipad. Next I want a new toy.

Love, Emery

Dear Santa,

My name is Reece. How is Zippy? I made cereal for Zippy. I was good this year. I want a lego set.

Love, Reece

Dear Santa,

I ws good! My name is Neil. I mede a emrsrekit. Ken I hava a tminositch pese. End a elf.

Luv, Neil

Dear Santa,

My name is Kaeson. I am being good i wants a giint foxy mistre box plez. I need $10000000000000000.

From, Kaeson

Dear Santa,

I am good the yeer. I wunt a no football that haz plaza. Der santa hal r you doin.

Luv, Pierson

Dear Santa,

i am Nash. R u ok? I need a gtr plez. I wants brum plez. Thank you Santa.

Love, Nash

Dear Santa,

Mre christmas satu I im good. This is Raegan. I wants a woc and toy for mi dog. I need sox. I hope you have mar chrismis.

Frum, Raegan

Dear Santa,

My name is Jasper. I am good. Can i plezz hath a mecuhfdiw. Happy crismis.

Luv, Jasper

Dear Santa,

My name is Mia. I wunt a now ipad. I have ben good. PS I also wunt a note pad. I need a home desk.

Love, Mia

Mrs. Vitale's first grade class

Dear Santa,

How are your ranbeer? I tink i am oN the nise list. I want a spi kit and a cord for my ex box I neeb a nif shorpinr for my dad.

from Everett K.

Dear Santa,

how is Bubls doing? im i on The good list. I want call of dote infinite warfar and toom ratr i need gloves.

love Hayze T.

Dear Santa,

have I been good this year how is everyone I would like a coulring set and a Lego set

Love Santa.

Noah A.

Dear Santa,

What does it look like? I hope I am on the good list. I would like Mairo Party. and a dog toy for Roxy. I need a mothers day gift. Merry Cristmas!

Love Isabelle D.

Dear Santa,

I want a mikrfon and uyonukorn. I hav ben gud. I ned u per of pins. I LUV yoo Sanu!

Maggie E.

Dear Santa,

haw do yo elfs mace toes? I have bin god this yeer. I wod like nu bucs and nu macup. I need nu nike shus. Meey Christmes

Remy F.

Dear Santa,

Haw do youw esf mak toz? I hop I am on the Good list. I want a mekin Girys dall Chann and I want a now Brby cloys. My Bruth nez a todl. Mey Crimis

Love Avery Y.

Dear Santa,

How mine ilss do you have? can I have Pokemon carss can I have basketball carss. I nede close. I wudr wut list Im on.

Asher S.

Dear Santa,

How are you? I hope Im on the nise list I wod like the big dog hows and the dog at tareget. And a smart watch. I need a noow wintr cote

Love Agnes D.

Dear Santa,

haw is rudof? I thank I am on the nislis list. I wud like a mijrashrashin hos don and a mijrashrashin hos. I ned a tratr for my Popu!

Love Ivy Rose C.

Dear Santa,

How ard your rader? I im nis this yer I want a nuw sorey Bod gam and a wotch. I Ned log slev shrse. Mare Crismus Saclos!

Chandler B.

Dear Santa,

How is rudoff bin am I on the niss list. I wunt now THree De print Did snake and Futboll crss. I need now panss.

LovE Cole M.

Dear Santa,

Woh are your els? I want a spide Touy. my cats Nese cat Touy. I beN a gud Boy

Luv. Blake S.

Dear Santa,

I want a fon. and a brbe dol. and a Payr of PINK gruvz. I bin grat hal r yr radedeyr booin

I Love u Satu.

Ava J.

Dear Santa,

is my elf filing good? I hope I am on The nist list. I want a pictchr of yuo. I want a 3 D prinr. My sistr Katln nes mune ot go sceink.

luv Rhees R.

Dear Santa,

how or u doing

am I in the gud List

I wut prisu dol nad a big skas for a dol

I ne wen bot.

luv Elian R.

Dear Santa,

Haw r yor rander

i wot a gost chrap vat max a noes end uobin win u puch a pedl

i ned elf scht

Gavin G.

Dear Santa,

Can I have a bik? hay is rudof

I wot nrfgun plez

my mom nez nu merw

my grimo ned nu bayum

Derrick R.

Dear Santa,

what is yor faverit coler. I have bin A good gil this yerr. I want a three D pen. And a cupull pare of earing. And I need A presint for Poppy and Nino.

Love, Landry L.

Dear Santa,

How is Roodoff doing? I want Bleuys playset. I want a Nidgeaterdoll's playset. I need a new payr of socss.

Mare crismiss

Love, Sutton S.

Dear Santa,

How is the randir? Am I in the good list? I want a neclis and I want macup. My Dad ned booss.

Marry christmas

Love, Mia B.

Dear Santa,

How are your elf? I have ben a good Boy

I want a red Patrik Muhos jrzze and want a purple crt cuzins jrzze. I ned hand lsn.

Love, Linc A.

Mrs. Wisdom's 1st grade class

Dear Santa,

I have bin good this yer. I need a noow soft blancit. I want a pogemon.

I love you Santa.

Love, Isaiah X.

Dear Santa,

I have ben good. I ned shoos. I want a roblox dol.

Love, Naomi B.

Dear Santa,

I have bin kind uv gud this yir. I ned a noo hals. I want noo shoos.

Love, Ka'myah H.

Dear Santa,

I have been good this yeer. I need a blancit. I want a nintndo swich.

From, Addy L.

Dear Santa,

I have been kinda good. I ned a brush. I want a roblox dol.

I love you Santa.

Love, Ivanna M.

Dear Santa,

I have been good this yer. I need a noo shrt. I want a pogemon toy.

Love, Kassily H.

Dear Santa,

I have ben good this yir. I ned a noow bed. I rile want a fornit gif crd. I luv you Santa.

Love, Jonathan P.

Dear Santa,

I have bin veree good. I need a noo blankit. I want a polees car.

Love, JJ B.

Dear Santa,

I hav bin rile good. I want a pc. I need a toothbrush.

Love, Dax M.

Dear Santa,

I have been cin of good this yer. I need a noo par of undrwar. I want a roblox gift card. Mare Chismes

From, Kasen M.

Dear Santa,

I have bin good this yer. I need noo hows shoos. I want a ps5.

Love, Riley B.

Dear Santa,

I have been good. I ned crismis sprit. I want a ril babe dol.

Love, Evelyn S.

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I need a noo scarf. I want a crance toy. I love you s.c.

Love, Ezra T.

Dear Santa,

I have trid to be good this year. I need a new par of shus. I want a new marckn locr. Mary Chramis.

Love, Jolie K.

Dear Santa,

I have been okay this year. I need some sherts. I want new soopr mareo delux.

Marry Chismiss.

From, Will H.

Dear Santa,

I have bin good this yeer. I need noow shoos. I want helez. Mere Kismis.

Love, James W.

Dear Santa,

I have been good. I need noow sliprs. I want the chansformr that is a grilu that chansforms in to a gun.

From, Braxton M.

Dear Santa,

I have bin good dis yer. I ned cat fud. I want a legoset. I love you Santa cloz.

From, Ava M.

Dear Santa,

I have been good this yeer. I need socks. I want a toy off roed chruc.

I love you Santa.

Love, Kamden R.

Dear Santa,

I have bin ok. I ned now shos. I want some v bux.

From, Keiton M.

Dear Santa,

I have bin good this yeer. I need a hedid blancite. I wunt a rele pet dog.

I love you Santu Clos.

Love, Priscilla P.

Dear Santa,

I hav bin gud. I ned a sgrf. I wot a robot. I luv u.

Love, Arran B.

Dear Santa,

I have been good. I want ever legos. I need brocly. I need ranch dreesing. maree crismiss. Ho Ho Ho! Plese give me presens.

Love, Samuel Y.

Ms. Fuzzell's 1st grade class

Dear Santa,

My name is Jax. I have been good. I wot a roobx kub and blox. I ned a wotr botl with water. Thank yow.

Love, Jax S.

Dear Santa,

My name is Layla. I have been good and bad. What I want for christmas is a puppy's and a stanley cup. What I need new cloths. Love you!

Love, Layla P.

Dear Santa,

My name is Eli. I want Jurassic Park. I want trucks. I need books. Merry Christmas!

Love, Elijah H.

Dear Santa,

My name is Maci. I wut a ben bag, food, ad wadr. Merry Christmas!

Love, Maci O.

Dear Santa,

My name is Sophia. I want to haf a lolipop. I want to haf a duspet. I need a water. Meree Cimis.

Love, Sophia M.

Dear Santa,

My name is Derek. I have been very good this year. Can I have the holle intiyer world. I need watr. Mereeye Crismis.

Love, Derek R.

Dear Santa,

My name is Torien. I have been very good this year and I want 1000400 and 99 dolars and a hamster. Merry Christmas!

Love, Torien H.

Dear Santa,

My name is Gage. I have been very good this year. I really want a lego set and 1000 dollers and I need some clothes and one more thing ware do your powers come from?

Love, Gage C.

Dear Santa,

My name is Beau. I have been very good this year. I want a spiderman lego set and a spider man play set. I need some food. Merry Chrismas.

Love, Beau C.

Dear Santa,

My nam is Bella. I bin good dis yir. I wat a dinso. I wat a regor. I wat a donut. I nid wodr. Merr Crimus.

Love, Bella A.

Dear Santa,

My nam is Kason. I wut airpos and sonic leglus. Can I rod yor sla? I ned sheltr. Mar Crismus.

Love, Kason K.

Dear Santa,

My name is Cooper. I have been very good this year. I really want 2200000 dolrs and I want a Justin Jrzey and I need wodr. Mare Chismas.

Love, Cooper W.

Dear Santa,

My na is Roman. I wut 1000 and lego starwars. And I need food. Merry.

Love, Roman B.

Dear Santa,

My name is Lola. I have been very good this yer. I want makup and po mo. I ned wotr. Mare Cristmis.

Love, LolaBee Q.

Dear Santa,

My name is Jadey. I thek I bin good this year. I want a gabe doallhas for Christmas. I want a pekuchu. I ned cloths. Mare Cristmas.

Love, Jadey G.

Dear Santa,

My nam is Malachi. I have bin gud. I want a cumputr. I want a puppe stufe. I need frt. Mere Crmis.

Love, Malachi N.

Dear Santa,

My name is Oliver. I bad ang gud. I wut Jordenz. I ned snekx. Mare Krismis.

Love, Oliver M.

Dear Santa,

My name is Ryleigh Wood. I here been very good an bad. I want a bebang an a jit chramplen. I love you Satu.

Love, Ryleigh W.

Dear Santa,

My name is Emerysn. I want dimind panting and a fone. I have bin good thyis year. I need water. Merre Crismis.

Love, Emersyn N.

Dear Santa,

My name is Maci. I wut a ben bag, foob, ad wabr. I ned a noow cot. Merry Christmas!

Love, Maci O.

Dear Santa,

My name is Harper. I want a doll house. I want a stuf anuml bune. I need cloz and water. I mad cokez four you. Mare Crismis.

Love, Harper W.

Dear Santa,

My name is Cayden. I have bin ok this yer. I want jrasik prk legos. I ned a sheld.

Love, Cayden T.

Mrs. Byrd's 1st grade class

Dear Santa,

How are you dooren? I hop I Im on the nis list. I rile wat a domunrer and with a helcoptr with tow pepl and wat I ned is a noow per of shhos.

Love, A.J.

Dear Santa,

How are yowr elfs? I hope thae are good. I wunt 2 Ryn rlbalts and a Ryns plushe. And a pair of gluvs. I hope you have a good ride!

Love, Hunter

Dear Santa,

I thak you are nis. I ben nis. I what ofv Crismes is a per of nikes and a per of sos and a blakit and pilo.

Love, Makayla

Dear Santa,

I love you! I bin tring to being nis. I wut a noow badeedll and a noow stufe and I need a noow poojomuz. I hope you fli safe.

Love, Linley

Dear Santa,

How have you been? I have been nise and not nise. I want sum glubs and sum tos. I need a char.

Love, Bruin

Dear Santa,

Haw hav you been? I hope I am on the nise list. I whunt a game boy and rase trak. And a slepeing bag.

Love, Corbin

Dear Santa,

Haw is rooboff? To day I have been bad sum tims good. Mi brthr haz bin bad. I want a too and I want a robot. I love you.

Love, Everett

Dear Santa,

How have you been? I hope I am on the nice list this year. I rilly want more Bluey stuff and I want more mini brandis. What I need is more pants.

Love, Nate

Dear Santa,

How have you been? I have been good this yere. I rilly want ta barbe drem houes and a new pire of shos. What I need is new soks.

Love, Heidi

Dear Santa,

How have you bin? Ive bin ok this year. All I want for Christmas is a speed rubixs cube. And undwar. Have a good trip this year.

Love, Caston

Dear Santa,

I ben gud. I wat a brbe has and a cat and a dog. I ned unwr and dedrnt. And a noo bik fr me and 1 fr mi bruthr.

Love, Jymma

Dear Santa,

How have you bin? I have bin ciduf bad. I hop I am on the nis list. The thing that I want is a ifon 1. I oso wunt a soum er pos.

Luve, Macie

Dear Santa,

How is roodof? I been nis and bad. I want a noo pupey and a noo borbes and I ned sume of sox.

Love, Zoey

Dear Santa,

How have you been? I hope I am on the good list. Wut I wint for Crismus is a robute and barbeey. I ned sox.

Love, Ryleigh

Dear Santa,

How have you been? I have been good this year. I rilly want a cute stuff bunny and a new book. I rilly need boxs for a project.

Love, Scarlett

Dear Santa,

Hows wudof duing? I hav been cide of good and cide of bad. I wunt a luve wille bad. I wunt wut evr you wunt to git me. I need a slepingbag.

Love, Avery

Dear Santa,

Sanu wht have you bin duin? Sanu I hav bin good and bad. I wut like nices and brbe. I wut klos.

Love, Lina

Dear Santa,

Haw hav yow bin I hav bin gd and nodey. I wnt a bork and I wnt a Krismus bork and I ned mor borks.

Love, Davis

Dear Santa,

I wut a robut and a pedlstrt. I ned a pilo.

Love, EJ

Dear Santa,

Have you bin gd Sata? I bin good. I wunt a noo brb. I ned sum noo shoos. An summor sox.

Love, Landry

Dear Santa,

How is Mis Close? I have bin gud and bad. I want a tablit and desc and I want a kompudr hom.

Love, Adriana

Dear Santa,

Haw hav you bin. Is mis clos and santu clos guna breng prezints winits Crismis? R you guna breng prezints to my haos? We dont hav a chime so you myt haf to go to my frunt door.

Love, Sawyer